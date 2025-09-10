LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • This Country Has World’s Largest Oil Reserves, But Is Still Poor, Not US, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE

This Country Has World’s Largest Oil Reserves, But Is Still Poor, Not US, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at 303 billion barrels. Yet, instead of prosperity, the nation is gripped by poverty, runaway inflation, and economic collapse.

Despite its underground wealth, Venezuela’s oil sells cheaply due to its heavy, low-quality crude and a broken state-owned industry crippled by sanctions, corruption, and mismanagement.

By: Last Updated: September 10, 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Venezuela: Land of Oil
1/6

Venezuela: Land of Oil

Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves but suffers from crippling poverty.

The World’s Largest Oil Reserves
2/6

The World’s Largest Oil Reserves

Venezuela reportedly has 303 billion barrels of proven crude reserves, more than Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Canada.

Why Venezuelan Oil Sells Cheap
3/6

Why Venezuelan Oil Sells Cheap

Most Venezuelan oil is heavy and sulfur-rich, making it costly to refine and less attractive on global markets.

A Broken Oil Giant
4/6

A Broken Oil Giant

State-owned PDVSA once powered Venezuela’s economy but now suffers from corruption, sanctions, and outdated infrastructure.

Exports That Barely Register
5/6

Exports That Barely Register

Venezuela exported only $4.05 billion worth of oil in 2023, far less than Saudi Arabia, the US, or Russia.

The Human Cost of Oil Wealth
6/6

The Human Cost of Oil Wealth

Despite vast reserves, Venezuelans face hunger, shortages, and the world’s highest inflation.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS