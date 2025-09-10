This Country Has World’s Largest Oil Reserves, But Is Still Poor, Not US, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at 303 billion barrels. Yet, instead of prosperity, the nation is gripped by poverty, runaway inflation, and economic collapse.

Despite its underground wealth, Venezuela’s oil sells cheaply due to its heavy, low-quality crude and a broken state-owned industry crippled by sanctions, corruption, and mismanagement.