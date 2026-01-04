Top 6 K-Dramas Similar to Crazy Love You Should Add to Your Watchlist
The K-drama Crazy Love starring Kim Jae Wook and Krystal Jung tells the story of an amnesiac, brilliant CEO and his average secretary whose fake engagement leads to an extraordinary powers-to-love rivalry that is filled with secrets and humor.
Temptation
An impoverished married man received a wealthy heiress's tempting offer, which led him to experience emotional conflict, moral dilemmas, and life-changing consequences.
Beauty and Mr. Romantic
An inexperienced but passionate producer takes on the task of reviving a once-popular actress; subsequently, romance, healing, and personal growth take place amidst professional challenges.
Bride of the Century
A cursed rich family is beset with chaos when the bride-to-be of the groom disappears right before the wedding; secrets, destiny, and unanticipated love unfold.
The Real Has Come!
A single male obstetrician and a single mother become involved in a pretend relationship that gradually becomes real, altering their lives and emotional priorities.
Fates & Furies
The female has a mighty male in her target and ulterior intentions for getting close to him, however, when she finds out about the painful family secrets, she is then caught between revenge and love.
Hide and Seek
The two women who are contrasts of each other get perilously involved with each other in the complex interaction of the hidden past, ambition, and identity that determines their fates.