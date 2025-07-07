Top 7 Countries with the Most Islands – From Sweden to the Philippines, Nature’s Wonders

- Home>
Did you know Sweden has the highest number of islands in the world? This list explores the top 7 countries with the most islands, showcasing their natural beauty, cultural richness, and unique landscapes from Scandinavia’s icy gems to Southeast Asia’s tropical paradises.
Sweden – 267,570 islands
Sweden tops the list with over a quarter million islands! Most of these islands are uninhabited, scattered across its coastline and lakes. The Stockholm Archipelago alone has around 30,000 islands, offering stunning views and serene escapes into nature.
Norway – 239,057 islands
Known for its dramatic coastlines, Norway has an impressive number of islands. Many of these lie in the Arctic Circle, including the Lofoten and Svalbard islands. These rugged islands are a paradise for adventure seekers and nature lovers.
Finland – 188,000+ islands
Finland is often called the “Land of a Thousand Lakes,” but it could also be called the land of thousands of islands! From the Åland archipelago to coastal isles in the Baltic Sea, Finland’s islands offer quiet retreats and rich natural beauty.
Canada – 52,455 islands
Canada’s massive size includes a staggering number of islands, many located in the Arctic and along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Baffin Island is one of the largest in the world, while others like Prince Edward Island are well-known for their charm.
Indonesia – 17,504 islands
Indonesia is the largest island country in Southeast Asia. It stretches across two continents and includes major islands like Java, Sumatra, Borneo (shared), and Bali. Each island has its own culture, language, and natural wonders.
Australia – 8,222 islands
Australia, beyond its vast mainland, includes thousands of islands scattered around its coast. These include Tasmania, the Whitsundays, and numerous islands in the Great Barrier Reef region, many known for their biodiversity and beauty.
Philippines – 7,641 islands
The Philippines is a tropical archipelago filled with palm-lined beaches and volcanic islands. Only about 2,000 of its islands are inhabited, but each offers rich cultural heritage, stunning coastlines, and world-famous dive spots.