24-Hour News Rewind: The 5 Stories That Mattered The Most
The past 24 hours saw a flurry of significant global events and developments dominating headlines. Nationally, crucial updates emerged, shaping the domestic landscape. Impactful international stories influenced global dynamics, keeping the news cycle bustling. Beyond serious affairs, the vibrant world of entertainment offered fresh excitement, while compelling narratives unfolded in sports. The business sector also experienced pivotal shifts. This diverse array of breaking news truly reflects our fast-paced, interconnected world, ensuring there’s always something new making waves across all spheres of life.
World News-Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday that Kyiv proposed new peace talks with Moscow for next week, aiming to restart negotiations that stalled in June. Zelenskyy stressed the need to "step up" momentum for a lasting peace, reiterating his readiness to meet Vladimir Putin. This proposal emerges as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
National News-Supreme Court to hear Presidential reference on President, Governor’s powers on July 22
The Supreme Court of India will hear a Presidential reference on July 22 concerning the powers of the President and Governors over State Bills. The reference questions if courts can impose timelines or "deemed assent" when the Constitution doesn't specify limits, stemming from a ruling against the Tamil Nadu Governor's delay in clearing Bills.
Entertainment News-Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley announced his engagement to Natalie Kuckenburg
‘The Vampire Diaries’ actor Paul Wesley is engaged to his 25-year-old girlfriend, model Natalie Kuckenburg. Natalie announced the engagement on Instagram on July 19 with a photo showcasing her ring. The couple, who began dating in 2022, recently vacationed in Italy, where the proposal occurred.
Sports News-India vs Pakistan match called off: Legends withdraw;WCL issues apology after backlash
The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has been called off. Indian cricket legends like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina withdrew due to geopolitical tensions and national pride, a stance supported by sponsor EaseMyTrip. WCL organizers apologized, expressing regret for hurting public sentiment.
Business News-CoinDCX CEO blames 'server breach' for $44 million exploit; Indian firm will cover losses
CoinDCX, an Indian crypto exchange, suffered a $44 million server breach, as confirmed by CEO Sumit Gupta. The hack compromised a liquidity provisioning account, but no customer funds were affected, with CoinDCX pledging to cover all losses from its treasury. This incident was disclosed 17 hours after a blockchain sleuth flagged it.