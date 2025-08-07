LIVE TV
  • Urvashi Rautela’s Best Saree Moments: 7 Styles That Set Major Fashion Goals

Urvashi Rautela’s Best Saree Moments: 7 Styles That Set Major Fashion Goals

Urvashi Rautela’s saree inspired looks are a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern glamour. She rocks red carpet ready styles with sheer elegance and monochrome power dressing, redefining ethnic fashion with a contemporary twist. With every appearance, she makes a statement, exuding confidence, innovation, and star-like charisma that leaves a lasting impression. 

August 7, 2025
1/8

Red carpet radiance

Urvashi knows how to slay the red carpet with her glamorous saree looks. Paired with a stunning blouse and statement accessories, she exudes confidence and diva charm.

2/8

Runway-Ready drapes

Urvashi redefines traditional sarees with a modern twist, featuring ultra fitted silhouettes, bold pleats, and embellished borders. Her experimental styling makes every appearance look runway ready.

3/8

Sheer glamour statement

Urvashi's sheer sarees with subtle sparkle create an enchanting aura, blending allure and elegance. Her look proves that sarees can be both sensual and sophisticated.

4/8

Classic elegance with a bold edge

Urvashi channels old school Bollywood charm with classic drapes, but with a modern twist. Her bold necklines, structured pallu styles, and fierce makeup make her saree look stand out.

5/8

Power of monochrome

Urvashi's monochrome saree looks are a fashion statement. She amplified her presence with a single strong color from head to toe, making a powerful and minimalist statement.

6/8

Fusion saree vibes

Urvashi merges sarees with Western cuts and dramatic styling, redefining fusion fashion. Her indo-western saree looks like new benchmarks for fashionistas looking to blend tradition with trends.

7/8

Glam goddess in metallics

Metallic sarees are Urvashi's signature style. With high shine fabric or liquid textures, these styles catch the light and command attention. She completes the look with sleek hair and bold eyes, solidifying her glam goddess appeal.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only and not to defame anyone

