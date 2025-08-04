  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss

Urvashi Rautela chooses to wear heavily embellished gowns and sequin minis to show her bold fashion moves. Her shimmery outfits make a style statement, capturing attention with every twirl. Here are 7 pictures of Urvashi in different shimmery outfits you must see.

By: Last Updated: August 4, 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
1/8

Hotness in red

Urvashi turns up the heat in a bold short red dress that perfectly hugs her curves and shows off her toned legs. With her dewy makeup and soft waves she lets the dress do all the talking!

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
2/8

Elegance in strapless gown

Urvashi stuns in a strapless beige gown that perfectly balances sensuality with elegance. The intricately embellished bodice adds a touch of luxury to the outfit. She walks like a true red carpet queen in this look.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
3/8

Mini sequin dress

Urvashi is wearing a sparkly sequin dress in silver color. She looks like she is going to a club with her glamour. The body hugging silhouette makes her look fabulous and fierce. With glowing skin and voluminous hair, she owns the party ready sparkle like no other.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
4/8

Red Fringe Dress

Urvashi's shimmering fringe sways with every move. Her silver accessories elevate the look with just the right amount of sparkle and contrast. She looks stunning in this fiery red fringe sequin dress.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
5/8

Blue Sequin Dress

She is seen in this striking blue sequined dress with her finger on her lips. Her pose makes her look intimidating. This look showcases her iconic fashion sense and enigmatic pose.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
6/8

Strapless brown gown

Urvashi stuns in the strapless deep brown gown fully embellished with sequins, featuring a corset style bodice that enhances her figure. She pairs the outfit with oversized silver stacked bracelets and statement earrings, adding bold contrast to the dark gown.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
7/8

Ice blue gown

Urvashi's fairytale-worthy gown is designed in a soft ice blue tone, featuring intricate silver floral embroidery and beadwork across the sleeves and bodice. She is wearing dangling crystal earrings and a mix of rings that complete the look.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?