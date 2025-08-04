Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Shimmer Moments You Can’t Miss
Urvashi Rautela chooses to wear heavily embellished gowns and sequin minis to show her bold fashion moves. Her shimmery outfits make a style statement, capturing attention with every twirl. Here are 7 pictures of Urvashi in different shimmery outfits you must see.
Hotness in red
Urvashi turns up the heat in a bold short red dress that perfectly hugs her curves and shows off her toned legs. With her dewy makeup and soft waves she lets the dress do all the talking!
Elegance in strapless gown
Urvashi stuns in a strapless beige gown that perfectly balances sensuality with elegance. The intricately embellished bodice adds a touch of luxury to the outfit. She walks like a true red carpet queen in this look.
Mini sequin dress
Urvashi is wearing a sparkly sequin dress in silver color. She looks like she is going to a club with her glamour. The body hugging silhouette makes her look fabulous and fierce. With glowing skin and voluminous hair, she owns the party ready sparkle like no other.
Red Fringe Dress
Urvashi's shimmering fringe sways with every move. Her silver accessories elevate the look with just the right amount of sparkle and contrast. She looks stunning in this fiery red fringe sequin dress.
Blue Sequin Dress
She is seen in this striking blue sequined dress with her finger on her lips. Her pose makes her look intimidating. This look showcases her iconic fashion sense and enigmatic pose.
Strapless brown gown
Urvashi stuns in the strapless deep brown gown fully embellished with sequins, featuring a corset style bodice that enhances her figure. She pairs the outfit with oversized silver stacked bracelets and statement earrings, adding bold contrast to the dark gown.
Ice blue gown
Urvashi's fairytale-worthy gown is designed in a soft ice blue tone, featuring intricate silver floral embroidery and beadwork across the sleeves and bodice. She is wearing dangling crystal earrings and a mix of rings that complete the look.
