Bihar Shocker: 32-Year-Old Samastipur Teacher Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend Pressures Him To Divorce Wife Of 9 Years, Shocking Audio Clip Surfaces

A tragic event in Bihar’s Samastipur district has rocked a family and left them devastated after an allegedly government school teacher committed suicide third extremely approximately his family stated that their allegations about alleged continual harassment connected with his private love affair. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Tarun Kumar, a BPSC-qualified teacher was discovered hanging in his own home. Since then, all parties involved in the case of the deceased have made numerous allegations toward a particular female teacher at Tarun Kumar’s school, while investigators continue to pursue the case.

As per reports, Tarun Kumar has been a teacher, but the deceased is originally from a village in Vaishali. Due to being placed on assignment elsewhere, Tarun was forced to live away from his family. The death of Tarun Kumar raises many issues, especially following claims by his family members that Tarun was subjected to severe mental stress linked with a complicated relationship involving his wife and another female.

Relationship Stress Changed to Suicide Family Claims “Absolutely”

Members of Tarun’s family continue to assert that Tarun’s female co-worker was persistently trying to convince him to separate from his wife, and that over time the cumulative effect of emotional trauma from these repeated attempts had created an unbearable level of stress for Tarun. According to Tarun’s father, this ongoing emotional abuse ultimately caused Tarun to take the ultimate step.

According to reports from the family of the deceased, Tarun faced pressure from the woman to leave his wife and stated, “Marry me, you are mine, only.” This women’s multiple requests to take Tarun away from his wife caused great anxiety and crisis, which led to several verbal disputes in his household.

Marriage, relationship and growing conflict

Reports say that Tarun Kumar and Raima Prasad were married in 2017. Both had passed the BPSC teacher selection test and Tarun was stationed in Muzaffarpur while Raima was assigned to Samastipur since they were both working as teachers. During his time working in Muzaffarpur, Tarun began dating a female co-worker who he later established into a serious romantic relationship.

As the relationship grew, it became increasingly complicated as tensions grew between Tarun’s wife and Tarun’s female co-worker. The family of the deceased informed that Tarun’s wife attempted to resolve the issue, but it continued to escalate. Tarun’s wife was willing to compromise and continue the marriage, but the female co-worker of Tarun was adamant that she wanted Tarun to divorce his wife.

Audio evidence has emerged and the investigation by police has begun

As per reports, an audio recording has recently surfaced, revealing conversations in which it seems a person can be heard pressuring another into marriage. This newly discovered audio evidence will be valuable to the investigation into this case, and Tarun Kumar’s family believes it clearly demonstrates the level of mental anguish he endured prior to committing suicide.

Police were dispatched to the area after receiving information regarding Tarun Kumar’s death; the body was taken into evidence and transported for an autopsy. Authorities have verified that the investigating agency is conducting an active investigation and that statements from family members and others involved in the incident are presently being documented.

Tarun Kumar’s family is in shock and there are still a lot of questions to be answered

The loss of Tarun Kumar has devastated his family. They are calling for the maximum possible punishment to be levied against the female suspect, who they believe created an environment of sustained harassment that ultimately contributed to Tarun Kumar’s suicide. Police have stated that they will investigate all of the elements of this incident prior to reaching any final conclusions regarding the case.

This case illustrates once more the risks associated with negative interpersonal relationships and emotional investment in a marriage. Investigators are currently attempting to recreate the order of events leading up to this incident.

Disclaimer: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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