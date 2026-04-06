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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee

Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri after a fight linked to an old dispute turned violent. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds, where doctors declared him dead.

17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers at Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute. Photo: AI
17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers at Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 6, 2026 16:18:21 IST

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Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri after a fight linked to an old dispute turned violent. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds, where doctors declared him dead. 

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday at around 6 pm at the Ramlila Maidan in Jahangir Puri.

Why 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers?  

The deceased’s brother, Hakeem, who was also an eyewitness to the murder, alleged that Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul jointly attacked his brother (the deceased) with sharp-edged weapons.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute between the two families.

It is reported that tensions escalated following personal relationship issues and a dispute during Eid, which led the accused persons to carry out the deadly attack.

Did Police Register Case After 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times? 

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. All the accused are currently absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend them.

The police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Another Chilling Case of 17 Year Old Murder in Delhi

Earlier on March 28, a 17-year old minor was killed while another suffered injuries after being stabbed by an individual during a wedding procession in which two groups of boys started quarrelling over some issue at around 11:15 pm in Delhi’s Rani Bagh.

A friend of the deceased said, “Our friend had attended a wedding. While he was there, a scuffle broke out among some children. He must have stepped in to intervene. An older individual present there saw the commotion, perhaps thinking he was hitting the children. They did not actually know whether he was hitting anyone or not. However, when he stepped into the middle of the altercation to intervene, that individual stabbed him with a knife. There were two of our friends who were stabbed. One of our friends has passed away, and the other is currently hospitalised,” he said.

The police have apprehended the main accused and his accomplice. The weapon of offence, a knife, was also recovered.

Also Read: Udta Punjab 2.0? A Family In Sultanpur Lodhi Loses Four Sons To Drug Abuse, Fifth Battles For Life; Stages Protest Against Growing Menace 

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Tags: 17 year old stabbed DelhiDelhi Jahangir Puri murderDelhi latest crime updatesDelhi teen murder caseelhi crime news todayknife attack Delhi newsminor stabbed to death Delhi

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Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee

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Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee

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Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee
Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee
Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee
Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times by 4 Attackers in Jahangir Puri Over Eid Dispute, Dies in Brother’s Arms as Accused Flee

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