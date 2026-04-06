Udta Punjab 2.0? A Family In Sultanpur Lodhi Loses Four Sons To Drug Abuse, Fifth Battles For Life; Stages Protest Against Growing Menace

Punjab: A couple in their sixties from Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi has lost four sons to drug addiction and now fears for the life of their fifth. Their 32-year-old son, Sonu, is critically ill at home in Pandori Mohalla, near the local police station.

On Sunday, the grieving parents, Joginder Pal Singh and Manjit Kaur, along with residents, staged a protest demanding urgent government action to save their son and curb the drug problem in the area.

‘Drugs Freely Available’, Say Residents

Manjit Kaur and other women in the locality alleged that drugs are easily accessible, claiming around 20 youths have died due to addiction in recent years. “Three deaths have happened in our mohalla in the last four to five months alone,” she said.

Sharing her ordeal, Manjit said two of her sons who died were married, while two were unmarried. “Now we fear our fifth son will meet the same fate,” she said. Sonu, who has two young children, was recently taken to a hospital but discharged after doctors reportedly struggled to find veins and prescribed oral medication.

She also revealed that Sonu had earlier been admitted to a de-addiction centre but relapsed within days of returning home.

Protesters Demand Crackdown On Drug Network

Residents, especially women, highlighted the gap between official claims and ground reality. Many shared personal stories of families torn apart by addiction, with some alleging that addicts resort to theft or sell household items to sustain their habit.

They also accused drug peddlers of operating openly, often arriving on motorcycles with covered faces, delivering substances quickly before disappearing.

The protesters urged the state government to take strict action against drug suppliers and ensure treatment for addicts, particularly Sonu, whose condition remains critical. Manjit Kaur said most affected families in the area belong to economically weaker sections, adding that addiction has drained their limited resources.

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