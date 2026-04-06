How To Download Your Voter ID Ahead Of Kerala Assam And Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: A Complete Guide For Voting Without A Card

The Voter ID of many people must be ready as the 2026 assembly elections are fast approaching, many states are heading for their upcoming assembly elections. In states like Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, you probably can feel it already. For people who are yet to receive a physical copy of their Voter ID card, either because they lost it, or due to a delay in processing a new application. They can still cast their vote in the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, even though they do not have a plastic card with you.

How to get ready for Kerala Assam Puducherry Assembly Elections even without a Voter ID

You should know that the ECI has made everything pretty easy for us. “The only thing that matters is that your name is on the electoral roll,” said an Election Commission official, to a group of election interns recently. “If you are registered on the electoral roll, you can vote, even if you do not have your Voter ID on you.” So if you’re waiting for your Voter ID but are going to be able to vote anyway, you should not be sitting at home on Election Day.

If you need to prepare for the elections for the Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Assemblies, you can download an electronic form of your Voter ID called the ‘e-EPIC’. The e-EPIC is just as valid as the hard copy. You can carry it on your phone or print it out for your convenience. The e-EPIC helps voters aged 18 and above, new residents who haven’t yet received their physical cards in the mail, or young people with little or no income.

Here Is How to Download Your Voter ID for the Kerala, Assam And Puducherry Election

You can download your e-EPIC quickly and easily using the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) or a Voter Helpline app. After registering or logging in from your phone, go to the ‘Download e-EPIC’ area. You will require your EPIC number (the 10-digit alphanumeric number on your ID) or your reference number to download your e-EPIC.

To help decrease the amount of fraudulent use of identification, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile phone number for verification. Once you receive and verify the OTP, you will be able to download a PDF-version of your Voter ID. According to the Election Commission of India, this digital copy of your Voter ID serves as a valid voter identification document and may be used to cast a vote. Therefore, no one should be prevented from voting in the next Assembly Elections in Kerala, Assam, or Puducherry just because they don’t have an original copy of their Voter ID.

How to Vote in the Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Assembly Elections Without an Original Voter ID

If you are unable to download a digital Voter ID due to technical issues or are not registered in the Electoral Rolls, do not be concerned. You may still be able to vote by presenting another form of official identification accepted by the Election Commission of India. For example, if you are a citizen of India and your name is already on the electoral roll, you can use approximately 12 additional types of government-issued identification at the polling place. Some examples of these are your Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driver’s License, or Passport.

Officials are prioritising encouraging maximum voter turnout as part of their approach to the Kerala Assam Puducherry assembly elections. If you are able to show who you are with valid identification as part of an approved photo ID list, booth officers will allow you to cast your vote.

This is particularly good news for anyone who lost their Voter ID during a busy work week or due to home relocation.

Final Checklist for Kerala Assam Puducherry Assembly Elections

Before heading to vote, be sure to check your polling location online, as polling locations can sometimes change without warning. The ECI’s Electoral Roll search tool is an easy way to double check your location. This tool will display your electoral roll part number and serial number, which will assist poll officers in locating your name.

Participating in the Kerala Assam Puducherry assembly election is your duty and right, and with the help of digital tools and other forms of identification, you have no excuse not to participate in this critical process. Let your voice be heard and contribute to the future success of your state by making sure you vote in this election.

Also Read: Fridges, TVs, Laptops To Cash Coupons: How DMK And AIADMK Use Freebies As Poll Tactic In Tamil Nadu Elections, But Are Voters Still Impressed?