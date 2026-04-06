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Home > World News > Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate

Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate

Hindu temples in Canada were targeted amid protests by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice following the passage of Bill C-9.

Khalistanis target Hindu temples in Canada (IMAGE: X)
Khalistanis target Hindu temples in Canada (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 6, 2026 16:46:22 IST

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Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate

HINDU TEMPLES TARGETED IN CANADA: On Sunday (April 5), days after the House of Commons in Canada had passed Bill C-9, which is focused on outlawing demonstrations in front of places of worship and encouraging hate, members of the banned Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), attacked two Hindu temples in Brampton and Surrey, Canada.

Bill C-9, which is a strict measure against hate crimes, was passed by the Canadian House of Commons on March 25. The Bill would next move on to the Senate of Canada, and when it passed, it would be subjected to the royal assent to become a law.

The C-9 would make illegal acts of intimidating or hindering access to places of worship and promoting hatred, willingly using some hate or terrorist-related symbols.

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The Bill, upon its passage, would therefore bar Khalistani individuals from targeting demonstrations in front of Hindu places of worship.

The legislation has been embraced as protection against such protests by Hindu groups and the Khalistani protests on Sunday have been largely interpreted as a reaction to the legislation.

Banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Group Organises Rallies 

On Sunday, 11th May, 2014, India designated Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) an organisation that held rallies outside Triveni Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, and Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia as part of Khalistan Zindabad.

The SFJ placed the demonstrations in opposition to the Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) with Bill C-9.

In an Instagram reel, SFJ announced rallies at the mandirs in an effort to expose the rising role of PM Modi and his violent Hindutva terrorism ideology.

The video on X that was provided by an independent Canadian journalist, Mocha Bezirgan, shows a Sikh police sergeant confronting a protester in Surrey outside the temple car park. The protester had been requested to leave, and he obeyed instantly.

The Toronto Star also reported that the temple authorities reacted by playing music through loudspeakers to the protesting crowd, chanting Khalistan Zindabad, which partially silenced the Khalistani chanting.

The report of the Toronto Star said that the protest was a follow-up to the visit of Prime Minister Mark Carney to New Delhi, which followed the months of diplomatic freeze in the relationship between India and Canada.

According to the Toronto Star, Inderjeet Singh Gosal, the Sikhs for Justice Canada Khalistan referendum coordinator who had replaced Nijjar, said they were still seeking justice over the death of his predecessor. 

On Sunday, when protesters held Khalistani protests, thousands of demonstrators were surrounded by metal barricades and chanted during a period of over two hours.

‘We hope this will lead to the elimination of…’ 

The Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) and more than 30 organisations urged the Peeol Police and the Surrey Police to make sure that places of worship are safe to access.

In their statement, they said that there are temples of peace, prayer, reflection, and well-being, but not a place of political intimidation and fear. Nobody is supposed to feel insecure when exercising his right to worship.

On X, the HCF proposed the passing of Bill C-9, and wrote, “We hope this will lead to the elimination of such destabilising activities recurring.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the scheduled rallies in a statement posted on Facebook and quoted previous cases it claimed involved attacks on followers and disturbances of places of worship. 

The organisation termed the SJF protests as mere religious bigotry and targeted harassment that poses as freedom of speech and political expression.

What does Bill C-9 aim at? 

The safety zone bylaw of Brampton (100 metres) that requires protestors to stay 100 metres away was implemented at Triveni Mandir.

In a bid to curb the Khalistani attack of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, a court order was taken out limiting the number of people who could meet within 100 metres. 

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Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate

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Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate

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Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate
Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate
Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate
Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate

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