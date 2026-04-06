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Home > World News > Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment

Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment

Amid rising US-Iran tensions, Donald Trump’s controversial Easter message has sparked calls to invoke the 25th Amendment.

DONALD TRUMP (AI IMAGE)
DONALD TRUMP (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 6, 2026 14:45:43 IST

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Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment

US IRAN WAR LATEST UPDATES: President Donald Trump is receiving 25 th Amendment demands following his expletive-filled threat against Iran. The hot Easter Sunday message led to the impeachment demands of several commentators.

Donald Trump’s Explosive Iran Threat Sparks 25th Amendment Debate

In Iran, it will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, combined in one. Nothing will be like that!!!! Open the F****n Strait, you mad bastards, or you will be in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Following the posting, several critics, including insiders and legislators, were reportedly calling to look at section 4 of the 25 th Amendment.

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What is Section 4 of The 25th Amendment?

Article 4 of the 25th Amendment permits the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to say that the President is incapable of performing the powers and duties of his office.

In case of an evoked vacancy, the Vice President is immediately made Acting President, but this may be challenged by the President. The Congress then has to determine the issue by a vote of two-thirds.

Congress.gov states that the complexity of Section 4 and the fear of misuse have led some observers to believe that it can be applied politically, a fact denied by its authors and supporters, who mentioned the checks and balances included in the amendment, which, they argued, would act to deter the abuse of the process.

Can Donald Trump Be Removed as US President?

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment requests the replacement of the President on his unwillingness.

The most contested part of the 25 th Amendment is section 4. It is an article to put the president out of office and this is the reason why it has a complicated process.

Both the House and the Senate must vote in two-thirds to retain the Vice President. This Section has never been used since it was adopted in 1967.

Trump’s latest health update

The Trump message about Iran was issued several hours after speculation about his health had appeared following a White House statement that there was a lid on the press at 11:08 am on Saturday, April 4, meaning that Trump would not appear.

Users of social media started associating this with unconfirmed reports that he was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The speculations were just increased as prediction markets and commentators increased the hospitalisation theory without any confirmation.

It was widely speculated on Trump and his health and his frequent visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many believed were not regular check-ups. On Saturday, April 4, rumors emerged that Trump was admitted to the facility in Maryland.

But a few posts on X suggested the allegations were not factual, with one of them being posted by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

He issued a statement that he rarely used and said that the president was working around-the-clock at the White House and Oval Office during the Easter weekend.

ALSO READ: Is Iran War Ending? 45-Day Ceasefire Plan Surfaces As Trump Warns Of Devastating Strikes, Gives Deadline

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Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment

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Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment

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Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment
Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment
Can Donald Trump Be Removed As US President With Section 4 Of The 25th Amendment? POTUS’ ‘Crazy Bastards’ Easter Rant Against Iran Prompts Demand For His Impeachment
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