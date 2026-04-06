Is Iran War Ending? 45-Day Ceasefire Plan Surfaces As Trump Warns Of Devastating Strikes, Gives Deadline

Is the Iran-US war ending? According reports, diplomatic efforts are underway to broker a ceasefire between after President Donald Trump threatened to destroy civilian sites and infrastructure in Iran. Reports says several regional mediators are working on to explore a temporary ceasefire that could eventually lead to ending the war in West Asia. According to a report by Axios, the discussions focus on a proposed two-phase arrangement that would begin with a short-term ceasefire before negotiations on a permanent settlement.

Mediators From Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey Working On Iran Ceasefire

The talks are reportedly being conducted through mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey. At the same time, backchannel diplomatic exchanges are also taking place directly between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Axios cited four sources familiar with the diplomatic efforts as saying that mediators are discussing the framework of a two-phase agreement with both sides.

Under the proposed arrangement, the first phase would involve a potential 45-day ceasefire. During this period, negotiations would continue with the aim of reaching a permanent end to the conflict.

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Trump Signals Possibility Of Deal Before Tuesday Deadline

The report also quotedTrump, indicating that negotiations with Iran are progressing and that an agreement could be reached before his stated deadline.

“We are in deep negotiations with Iran and a deal is likely before Tuesday,” Trump said, according to the report.

He also issued a warning about the consequences if talks fail.

“There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” Trump said.

Sources cited in the report said that while Trump is giving diplomacy one last opportunity, preparations for a large-scale US-Israeli bombing campaign targeting Iran remain ready but are currently on hold.

Trump Gives Deadline To Open Strait of Hormuz

Trump on Sunday extended his self-imposed deadline for Iran by 24 hours on Sunday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trumpwarned that if Iran does not reach a deal to reopen the waterway, the country could face devastating attacks on its infrastructure.

In a brief and cryptic message posted on Truth Social, Trump announced the revised deadline.

“Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” he wrote.

The message came only hours after another strongly worded post in which he warned of severe consequences if the strait remained closed.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

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