Himachal Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Tied And Thrashed By Man For Stealing Guavas In Una; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Himachal Pradesh: A shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh’s Una has sparked widespread anger after a young girl was tied up and beaten for stealing guavas. A video of the incident has gone viral, drawing sharp condemnation online.

Video Shows Child Bound, Assaulted

According to reports, the girl, believed to be the daughter of a migrant family, had stole guavas from a tree near the accused’s residence. In response, a man, tied her with ropes and assaulted her.

The disturbing visuals have triggered outrage, with many calling the act inhuman and disproportionate.

Public Anger, Calls For Action

The incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of children and misuse of authority. Social media users have demanded strict action against the accused, stressing that no wrongdoing justifies such cruelty.

Authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement on the matter.

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