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Home > Regionals News > 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute

20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute

Pune: A 20-year-old cadet at a marine engineering institute in Pune lost his life after a basketball backboard fell on him during a morning workout on campus. The incident has raised concerns about safety standards and maintenance of sports equipment in educational institutions.

20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute (Via X)
20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 6, 2026 10:59:57 IST

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20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute

Pune: A 20-year-old cadet at a marine engineering institute in Pune lost his life after a basketball backboard fell on him during a morning workout on campus. The incident has raised concerns about safety standards and maintenance of sports equipment in educational institutions.

Morning Exercise Turns Fatal

The student, Vishal Verma, a second-year cadet at Tolani Maritime Institute, had stepped out for a walk and exercise. While performing pull-ups on a basketball hoop, the entire structure gave way and collapsed on him.

He suffered severe head injuries and bled heavily. Fellow students and staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Probe Underway Into Safety Lapses

Vishal, originally from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, had joined the Pune-based institute in 2024. He was enrolled in a four-year B.Tech programme scheduled to end in 2028.

Dr Sanjeet Kanungo, principal of the institute, called the incident deeply unfortunate. He said the institute will look into what caused the collapse and take necessary steps after the investigation.

Police have also started probing the case. Inspector Santosh Patil said they are examining whether the structure was rusted or if there was a fault in the fittings. A case has been registered.

Repeated Accidents Raise Concerns

This is not an isolated incident. Less than five months ago, a 16-year-old national-level basketball player died in Rohtak after a pole collapsed on him during practice. Another similar case was reported earlier in Bahadurgarh, where a 15-year-old lost his life.

ALSO READ: Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

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20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute

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20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute
20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute
20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute
20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute

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