KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Kolkata And Punjab Share Points As Crucial Clash at Eden Gardens Called Off Due To Rain

Due to unrelenting rain in Kolkata, the highly anticipated match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Eden Gardens was called off. At 10:58 P.M. IST, the game was formally called off, allowing both teams to settle for a point apiece.

Ajinkya Rahane, the captain of KKR, won the toss and chose to bat first in an attempt to earn the team its first points. KKR came into the game having lost both of their previous games. But the clinical Xavier Bartlett spearheaded the PBKS pace attack, which put the hosts on the defensive right away.

KKR lose two quick wickets

Kolkata’s expensive overseas recruit Cameron Green (4) fell early, followed quickly by explosive opener Finn Allen (6), leaving KKR reeling at 16/2 within the first two overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7*) joined Rahane (8*) to move the score to 25/2 after 3.4 overs before the drizzle started.

Rain starts at Eden Gardens

The drizzle then intensified into a heavy and relentless rain.

The rain eventually subsided and stopped at around 10:30 pm. The Eden Gardens ground staff did their best to get the ground ready for the five-over match, but the water on the ground was too much for the game to resume. And eventually, the captains of both KKR and PBKS had to shake hands at 10:58 pm.

PBKS move to the top of the points table

Although PBKS had to share points, they now sit atop the IPL 2026 points table. They now have five points in three matches. KKR, on the other hand, is now eighth with one point in three matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now look to register their first IPL win on Thursday against Lucknow Super Giants, while Punjab Kings travel back home to Mullanpur to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.

Cameron Green’s poor performance for KKR continues

Cameron Green was removed for yet another single-digit score, continuing his dismal batting season. So far this season, the Australian hitter has been among the weakest performers. The fact that the Knight Riders purchased him for ₹25.2 crores at auction does not strengthen his case.

Green has only managed to score 24 runs in his first three innings. His performances have drawn criticism, as has Cricket Australia’s refusal to allow him to bowl. Fortunately for him, rain at Eden Gardens prevented the Knight Riders from losing despite Green being removed for four runs against Punjab Kings.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI