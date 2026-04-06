IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI

IPL 2026 Points Table: The first abandoned match of the Indian Premier League saw the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings being called off. Rain played a spoil-sport in Kolkata as the two teams walked away with a point each. The hosts for the evening, KKR, were in a troubling situation when rain came. The three-time champions started the clash by winning the toss, and to everyone’s surprise, Ajinkya Rahane decided to bat first. His decision left experts and fans surprised, given that with rain around, it is always advised to bat first. When the match started, KKR lost two wickets in no time, with Xavier Bartlett dismissing Finn Allen and Cameron Green.

IPL 2026 Points Table

KKR vs PBKS: Cameron Green’s woes with the bat continue

Cameron Green’s poor season with the bat continued as he was dismissed for yet another single-digit score. The Australian batter has been one of the worst-performing players of the season so far. It does not help his case that he was bought by the Knight Riders at the auction for ₹25.2 crores.

In three innings so far, Green has managed to score only 24 runs. His performances and Cricket Australia not letting him bowl have come under scrutiny. Fortunately for him, Green’s dismissal for four runs against the Punjab Kings did not end in a defeat for the Knight Riders as rain made an appearance at Eden Gardens.

Also Read: RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

