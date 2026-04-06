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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI

Check out the IPL 2026 Points Table on April 6 after the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was abandoned. With the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash being called off at Eden Gardens on Monday, the two teams shared points. With this result, PBKS climb to the top spot at the IPL 2026 points table. Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table, team standings, and key changes after the KKR vs PBKS match.

KKR vs PBKS Points Table, IPL 2026 Image Credit: ANI
KKR vs PBKS Points Table, IPL 2026 Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 6, 2026 23:53:47 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI

IPL 2026 Points Table: The first abandoned match of the Indian Premier League saw the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings being called off. Rain played a spoil-sport in Kolkata as the two teams walked away with a point each. The hosts for the evening, KKR, were in a troubling situation when rain came. The three-time champions started the clash by winning the toss, and to everyone’s surprise, Ajinkya Rahane decided to bat first. His decision left experts and fans surprised, given that with rain around, it is always advised to bat first. When the match started, KKR lost two wickets in no time, with Xavier Bartlett dismissing Finn Allen and Cameron Green. 

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

You Might Be Interested In

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

3

2

0

1

5

+0.637

2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

2

2

0

0

4

+2.501

3

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2

2

0

0

4

+2.233

4

Delhi Capitals (DC)

2

2

0

0

4

+1.17

5

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

3

1

2

0

2

+0.275

6

Mumbai Indians (MI)

2

1

1

0

2

-0.206

7

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

2

1

1

0

2

-0.542

8

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

3

0

2

1

1

-1.964

9

Gujarat Titans (GT)

2

0

2

0

0

-0.509

10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

3

0

3

0

0

-2.517

KKR vs PBKS: Cameron Green’s woes with the bat continue

Cameron Green’s poor season with the bat continued as he was dismissed for yet another single-digit score. The Australian batter has been one of the worst-performing players of the season so far. It does not help his case that he was bought by the Knight Riders at the auction for ₹25.2 crores. 

In three innings so far, Green has managed to score only 24 runs. His performances and Cricket Australia not letting him bowl have come under scrutiny. Fortunately for him, Green’s dismissal for four runs against the Punjab Kings did not end in a defeat for the Knight Riders as rain made an appearance at Eden Gardens.

Also Read: RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

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IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI
IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI
IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI
IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI

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