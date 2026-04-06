RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya is doubtful for the clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The five-time champions, for the second time in a row in IPL 2026 will be taking the field without their regular captain. Notably, Pandya missed the match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav led the team in his absence as the Capitals won by six wickets.

The Mumbai Indians will be taking the field in Barsapara Cricket Stadium tomorrow. However, reports are emerging that MI’s regular skipper, Hardik Pandya, will miss the clash. It is being reported that the star all-rounder is sick.

Will Hardik Pandya play against RR?

On Tuesday, April 7, the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will play in the top-of-the-table IPL match in Guwahati. Hardik has started practising with MI in Guwahati and may participate in his team’s third IPL match of the season, which is encouraging news for MI.

Hardik reportedly appeared to be in “fine spirits” throughout the team’s training. He warmed up before unleashing his yorkers while bowling in an empty net. Under the direction of batting coach Kieron Pollard, the all-rounder then picked up the bat for a batting session. In what appear to be encouraging indicators for MI, he was timing the ball fairly effectively.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians broke their 14-year-long jinx as they won their opening clash of the season. The five-time champions defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. MI chased down a target of 221 runs against a poor Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack. Winning the clash by six wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side chased down the total with five balls to spare. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma starred with the bat in hand as MI chased down the total. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur was named the player of the match for his three-wicket haul in the first innings.

In their second game of the season, the Mumbai Indians travelled to Arun Jaitley Stadium to face the Delhi Capitals. They faced their first defeat of the season. Having scored 162 runs without their skipper, Hardik Pandya, in the first innings, the total proved to be at least 20 runs short. In the second innings, Sameer Rizvi registered the highest individual score of the season, scoring 90 runs.

Hardik Pandya — A big miss for the Mumbai Indians

Not having Hardik Pandya in their lineup would be a huge miss for the Mumbai Indians. Being an all-rounder, Pandya brings an invaluable balance to the team. With him not being in the team, the Mumbai Indians essentially lose a player who can bat in the top five while bowling four overs in different stages of the game.

Also Read: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Involved in Heated Chat With Venky Mysore After Kolkata Knight Riders’ Poor Start at Eden Gardens