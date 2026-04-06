LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is doubtful for the IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals due to illness. Despite missing the previous game vs Delhi Capitals, Pandya trained in Guwahati, offering hope of a return for the crucial RR vs MI encounter.

Hardik Pandya set to miss clash against Rajasthan Royals Image Credit: ANI
Hardik Pandya set to miss clash against Rajasthan Royals Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 6, 2026 23:03:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya is doubtful for the clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The five-time champions, for the second time in a row in IPL 2026 will be taking the field without their regular captain. Notably, Pandya missed the match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav led the team in his absence as the Capitals won by six wickets.

The Mumbai Indians will be taking the field in Barsapara Cricket Stadium tomorrow. However, reports are emerging that MI’s regular skipper, Hardik Pandya, will miss the clash. It is being reported that the star all-rounder is sick. 

Will Hardik Pandya play against RR?

On Tuesday, April 7, the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will play in the top-of-the-table IPL match in Guwahati. Hardik has started practising with MI in Guwahati and may participate in his team’s third IPL match of the season, which is encouraging news for MI.

You Might Be Interested In

Hardik reportedly appeared to be in “fine spirits” throughout the team’s training. He warmed up before unleashing his yorkers while bowling in an empty net. Under the direction of batting coach Kieron Pollard, the all-rounder then picked up the bat for a batting session. In what appear to be encouraging indicators for MI, he was timing the ball fairly effectively.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians broke their 14-year-long jinx as they won their opening clash of the season. The five-time champions defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. MI chased down a target of 221 runs against a poor Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack. Winning the clash by six wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side chased down the total with five balls to spare. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma starred with the bat in hand as MI chased down the total. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur was named the player of the match for his three-wicket haul in the first innings.

In their second game of the season, the Mumbai Indians travelled to Arun Jaitley Stadium to face the Delhi Capitals. They faced their first defeat of the season. Having scored 162 runs without their skipper, Hardik Pandya, in the first innings, the total proved to be at least 20 runs short. In the second innings, Sameer Rizvi registered the highest individual score of the season, scoring 90 runs. 

Hardik Pandya — A big miss for the Mumbai Indians

Not having Hardik Pandya in their lineup would be a huge miss for the Mumbai Indians. Being an all-rounder, Pandya brings an invaluable balance to the team. With him not being in the team, the Mumbai Indians essentially lose a player who can bat in the top five while bowling four overs in different stages of the game. 

Also Read: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Involved in Heated Chat With Venky Mysore After Kolkata Knight Riders’ Poor Start at Eden Gardens

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Barsapara Cricket StadiumGuwahatihardik pandyaIPL 2026MIMumbai IndiansPandyaRajasthan Royals vs MIRR vs MISkysuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

KKR vs PBKS 2026: ‘Most Overhyped Aussie?’ — Fans Slam Cameron Green Over Poor Returns For Kolkata Knight Riders After ₹25.20 Crore Price Tag in IPL

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

“Shreyas Iyer Set to Captain India”: PBKS Bowler Hails Skipper’s Leadership and Impact Ahead of IPL Clash with KKR

Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

RAP vs MUL Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LATEST NEWS

Trump Warns Iran: Calls Peace Proposal “Not Good Enough” Amid Rising West Asia Conflict; Signals Continued Pressure On Tehran

Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint

Allu Arjun And Atlee’s Film AA22xA6 To Get Big Update Soon, Sun Pictures Teases Fans Ahead Of Actor’s 45th Birthday

Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees

Bihar Shocker: 32-Year-Old Samastipur Teacher Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend Pressures Him To Divorce Wife Of 9 Years, Shocking Audio Clip Surfaces

Who Is Jitesh Patel? Indian-Origin Urologist Agrees To Pay $14 Million After He Gets Busted In Georgia For Fake Tests And Performing Unnecessary Procedures

24K Gold Price In Dubai Today: Check Latest Rates At Top Jewellers Like Kalyan, Malabar And Joyalukkas; What Buyers Need To Know

Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?

Roof Waterproofing: Choosing the Right Approach for Long-Term Protection

Cineflicks Introduces a Platform Where Viewers Can Earn While Watching Content

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

QUICK LINKS