KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Involved in Heated Chat With Venky Mysore After Kolkata Knight Riders’ Poor Start at Eden Gardens

While the rain gods played a spoilsport in Kolkata, it was Shah Rukh Khan who stole the limelight with his first appearance at Eden Gardens in the season. The co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders was seen spending some time with his daughter, Suhana Khan. However, SRK was seen being engaged in a heated argument with KKR managing director Venky Mysore. There is no doubt over the fact that the three-time champions have struggled so far in IPL 2026, with two losses in two games.

In the 22 balls that were bowled in the KKR’s third game against the Punjab Kings, they had the worst start possible. The Knight Riders lost two wickets with Cameron Green and Finn Allen making their way back to the pavilion.

Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Gardens in IPL 2026









Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance at Eden Gardens in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders made it to the iconic stadium with his daughter, Suhana Khan.









However, it was his conversation, which appeared to be an argument with Venky Mysore, that is doing the rounds on social media. Notably, the Knight Riders have not had the best starts to the season.

Twitter reacts to Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Gardens

Why do we treat IPL owners differently?🧐 There is a glaring double standard in how we view team owners. Sanjiv Goenka gets slaughtered for being “too involved” in team discussions, often facing personal attacks and ageist remarks. Yet, when Shah Rukh Khan is visibly animated… pic.twitter.com/gPYlrptP5P — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 6, 2026









Twitter reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance at Eden Gardens. The social media platform was buzzing as SRK was seen arguing with Venky Mysore. There have been social media users who have gone after the IPL team owners. The social media user asked why the owners have been interfering in the running of the team.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Eden Gardens 🥰😍 with his daughter Suhana Khan ❤️ #KKRvsPBKS #SRK pic.twitter.com/z8UKHuShXE — Crickupdate (@maulikchauhan13) April 6, 2026









Meanwhile, coming to the KKR vs PBKS clash, rain continued to play spoilsport at Eden Gardens. Only 3.4 overs were bowled before play had to be stopped due to rain. If rain continues and the match is abandoned, KKR would earn their first point of the season.

Also Read: KKR vs PBKS 2026: ‘Most Overhyped Aussie?’ — Fans Slam Cameron Green Over Poor Returns For Kolkata Knight Riders After ₹25.20 Crore Price Tag in IPL