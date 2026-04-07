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Home > World News > F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?

F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?

Trump Warns F-15 Leaker: The president said that his government was in the process of establishing how the leak took place, and that legal measures might be taken.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 7, 2026 08:41:51 IST

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F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?

It is being speculated by US President Donald Trump that might have been talking about after he unleashed a scathing attack on the media coverage of a downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran, at a White House press conference on Monday. His comments which were aimed at premature reporting of missing pilots have brought a lot of debate on the internet with various names making rounds yet no official report by the administration.

Trump Warns F-15 Leaker: Who Is It?

The scandal took off when Andrew Feinberg implied in a social media posting that Trump was talking about reporters Peter Doocy, Tara Copp, and Alex Horton. These journalists have been reported to be the first to cover the developments regarding the F-15 incident and the missing pilot. However, no such official report has linked any specific journalist to the so called leak and the accusations are still mere hypothetical at this stage. 

Other than the list of names raised by Feinberg, there are other journalists that came into the limelight. Reportedly, Amit Segal of Israeli channel 12 and Barak Ravid were some of the first to discuss the incident on social media networks such as Telegram and X. Segal has, however, refuted any doubt in him being the first person to report the news and again pledged to guard his sources. Although the gossip is increasing, the name of the so called leaker has not been revealed, and the case persists in generating political and media speculation.

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Trump Warns F-15 Leaker: What More Did US President Say?

In the press meeting, Trump alleged that certain parts of the media had leaked confidential information which would have endangered the life of the pilot. He argued that initial reports of a missing airman were rooted on information leaked and that such revelations could have notified Iran of a rescue being in progress. The president said that his government was in the process of establishing how the leak took place, and that legal measures might be taken. He also told them that the government would compel the media houses to disclose their sources on the basis of national security and threatened otherwise they would end up in jail.

Also Read: Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant

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Tags: Donald Trump warningF-15 leakF-15 pilot rescuehome-hero-pos-3national security breachPentagon leak probeTrump Warns F-15 LeakerTrump Warns F-15 Leaker journalistsTrump Warns F-15 Leaker who are the journalistsUS military leak

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F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?

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F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?

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F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?
F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?
F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?
F-15 Pilot Rescue Leak Row: Trump Warns Of Jail Time As Probe Deepens — Could These Journalists Be The Source?

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