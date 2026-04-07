KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Pokes Fun at Kolkata Knight Riders With ‘Big Hearts’ Remark | WATCH

Punjab Kings captain and India batter Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta took a hilarious dig at Kolkata Knight Riders after the two sides shared points as the IPL 2026 match was washed out due to rain on Tuesday in Kolkata. The Knight Riders had a forgettable start to the proceedings as they were reduced to 25/2 in 3.4 overs before rain halted play before the game was eventually abandoned.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen opened the innings for the hosts but Allen’s stay was a brief one as he was sent back for 6 off 7 by Xavier Bartlett after being caught by Prabhsimran Singh behind the wickets. Bartlett’s next scalp was Cameron Green who succumbed to the bowler’s swing and was dismissed in a similar manner for 4 off 2.

Rahane was out in the middle unbeaten at 8 off 6 alongside youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi who was also not out at 7 off 7 before the showers arrived.

The rain eventually subsided and stopped at around 10:30 pm. The Eden Gardens ground staff did their best to get the ground ready for the five-over match, the water on the ground was too much for the game to resume. And eventually, the captains of both KKR and PBKS had to shake hands at 10:58 pm.

Although PBKS had to share points, they now sit atop the IPL 2026 points table. They now have five points in three matches. KKR, on the other hand, are now eighth with one point in three matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now look to register their first IPL win on Thursday against Lucknow Super Giants, while Punjab Kings travel back home to Mullanpur to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.

Iyer mentioned about his chemistry with Ricky Ponting and how the two share a great bond since their days in Delhi Capitals.

“Our chemistry blossomed right from Delhi Capitals days. And he’s someone who gives all the sort of liberty and freedom to youngsters in the team. And the inspiration that he is himself, he has played brilliant cricket over the years. And we’ve looked upon him as one of the best cricketers in the world. So yeah, working beside him, it’s a phenomenal feeling. And under him at the same time at Punjab Kings, we know he’s got a plethora of ideas. So, I personally feel that it’s a blessing in disguise,” Iyer said at the toss.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Also Read: KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Kolkata And Punjab Share Points As Crucial Clash at Eden Gardens Called Off Due To Rain