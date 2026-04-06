LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees

Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees

Meta Platforms is laying off around 200 employees in the US as it pivots aggressively toward AI.

Meta to Fire 200 Employees (AI IMAGE)
Meta to Fire 200 Employees (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 6, 2026 21:20:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees

META LAYOFFS: Meta is laying off up to 200 employees in the US as part of its big push into AI. These job cuts don’t affect Meta’s global offices, just the US teams.

On top of that, Meta’s also phasing out traditional middle manager roles. The company wants flatter, faster teams, so it’s dropping the legacy “manager” positions and hiring “org leads” instead for mid-to-senior roles.

Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees in the US?

This round of layoffs comes as Meta ramps up its AI efforts. According to an ET CIO report, Meta is letting go of about 124 people in Burlingame and 74 in Sunnyvale. All of this takes effect by the end of May.

You Might Be Interested In

Back in January, Meta already cut 10 percent of its Reality Labs staff, roughly 1,500 people, so it could redirect resources toward AI projects.

At the same time, reports say Meta’s moving away from its old-school management structure. Now, within Reality Labs, employees get new titles like AI builder, pod lead, or org lead instead of “manager.” The idea is to trim the fat and lean into an “AI-native” organisation.

Meta’s Workforce Overhaul Explained

Job listings on Indeed show that hiring for middle managers in 2025 has dropped by over 12 percent from last year. This lines up with Meta’s shift in job titles for employees.

That said, it’s still unclear if these new titles come with different responsibilities or if it’s just a rebranding exercise. The AI builder title probably means more hands-on AI work, but Meta hasn’t laid out the details yet.

A spokesperson told The New York Post that teams at Meta regularly shake things up to stay on track and hit their goals. When people lose their jobs, the company tries to find new spots for them if it makes sense.

Inside Meta’s Big Shift Towards AI

At the same time, Meta keeps hiring for essential positions, with headcount going up 6% year-over-year. As of December 31, 2025, they had 78,865 employees.

All this is happening as Meta pushes to ditch labour-heavy work and switch over to machine-driven systems, mostly powered by AI. They’re planning to pour $10 billion into a new data centre in El Paso, Texas.

Mark Zuckerberg called 2022 to 2023 Meta’s “year of efficiency.” During that stretch, the company cut around 20,000 jobs to streamline its operations. 

ALSO READ: Who Is Jitesh Patel? Indian-Origin Urologist Agrees To Pay $14 Million After He Gets Busted In Georgia For Fake Tests And Performing Unnecessary Procedures

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Facebookhome-hero-pos-14latest AI newslatest world newsmeta layoffssan francisco

RELATED News

24K Gold Price In Dubai Today: Check Latest Rates At Top Jewellers Like Kalyan, Malabar And Joyalukkas; What Buyers Need To Know

‘How Will We Manage?’ Pakistan’s Soaring Petrol Prices Push Students And Poor Into Deep Financial Strain- What’s Happening?

‘We Have Compiled And Formalised Our Own Set Of Demands’: Iran Says No To US 15-Point Plan To End The Conflict In West Asia

No Explanation, No Announced Exercises: Why Has China Closed Its Offshore Airspace For 40 Days? Mystery Deepens As US Carrier Groups Wait In Gulf Instead Of The Pacific

Canada’s Anti-Hate Bill Triggers Backlash As Banned Khalistani Group SFJ Targets Hindu Temples, Religious Tensions Escalate

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Shocker: 32-Year-Old Samastipur Teacher Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend Pressures Him To Divorce Wife Of 9 Years, Shocking Audio Clip Surfaces

KKR vs PBKS 2026: ‘Most Overhyped Aussie?’ — Fans Slam Cameron Green Over Poor Returns For Kolkata Knight Riders After ₹25.20 Crore Price Tag in IPL

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?

Roof Waterproofing: Choosing the Right Approach for Long-Term Protection

Cineflicks Introduces a Platform Where Viewers Can Earn While Watching Content

“Shreyas Iyer Set to Captain India”: PBKS Bowler Hails Skipper’s Leadership and Impact Ahead of IPL Clash with KKR

Who Is Sarabjit Singh, The Masked Man Who Drove A Car Through VIP Gates Of Delhi Assembly Triggering A Major Security Scare? All You Need To Know

‘My Disability Made Him Uncomfortable’: Specially-Abled Woman Denied Rapido Ride, Video Sparkes Outrage On Social Media, Watch

Who Is Mahakumbh Baba Abhay Singh’s Wife? Karnataka Engineer Marries Viral IITian, Wedding Photos Break The Internet

Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees
Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees
Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees
Why Is Meta Laying Off 200 Employees In The US? Understanding Facebook Parent’s New Structure And What It Means for Employees

QUICK LINKS