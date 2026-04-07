‘Missiles Hit Without Warning’: 10 Killed Near School Housing Displaced Families As Israeli Strikes Intensify

An Israeli airstrike on Monday killed at least 10 people and injured several others near a school sheltering displaced Palestiniansshika Ahuja, according to health officials. The attack is the latest incident to strain the already fragile US-backed ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

Prior to the strike, tensions had already escalated as Palestinians reportedly clashed with members of an Israeli-backed militia. Locals and medical sources said the militia had attempted to abduct individuals from the school, sparking unrest.

Drone Missiles Rain Down Near Maghazi Camp

Amid the clashes near the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, Israeli drones launched two missiles into the area. The strikes resulted in at least 10 deaths and left several others wounded.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many of those killed were civilians. The attack occurred in a densely populated area where many displaced families had taken shelter.

Eyewitness: ‘Residents Tried to Defend Their Homes’

Ahmed al-Maghazi, an eyewitness, said their area was attacked by members of the Israeli-backed militia who operate in the territory adjacent to where the Israeli forces are in control, before the militia opened fire.

“The residents tried to defend their homes, but the occupation forces targeted them directly,” he told Reuters.

Later on Monday, a leader of one of the Israeli-backed militias said in a video which Reuters couldn’t immediately authenticate that they killed some five Hamas members.

No Immediate Response From Hamas

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, which brands those groups that operate in areas under Israeli control as “Israeli collaborators.”

Earlier on Monday, an Israeli airstrike killed one Palestinian and wounded a child as they traveled on a motorbike in Gaza City, medics said.

Medics said that Israeli forces killed another Palestinian when they opened fire on a vehicle in central Gaza, taking Monday’s death toll to at least 12.

The Israeli military said they fired at the “unmarked vehicle”, which continued to accelerate toward troops despite “warning shots”.

WHO Halts Gaza Evacuations After Security Incident

The World Health Organization’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said a contractor in Gaza was killed during a security incident, prompting the organization to suspend medical evacuations from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt until further notice.

The Israeli military said two local employees of WHO were injured and that the incident was under review. WHO said that two of its staff members were present but were not injured in the incident.

Israel-Hamas Blame Game Continues

The Palestinian group Hamas, which has run Gaza since 2007, and Israel have traded blame over violations of the ceasefire that kicked off in October.

The Gaza health ministry says Israeli fire has killed at least 700 people since the ceasefire began. Israel says four soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Hamas has continued to resist relinquishing its weapons, a major obstacle in talks to implement the next steps in U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for Gaza.

On Sunday, Hamas’ armed wing said that discussing the group’s disarmament before Israel fully implements the first phase of Trump’s plan was an attempt to continue what it called a genocide against the Palestinian people.

October 7 Attack That Sparked War

Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s ensuing two-year campaign killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gazan health authorities.

The offensive spread famine, reduced most of the strip to rubble, and displaced the majority of its population.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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