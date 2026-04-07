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Home > World News > ‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Trump’s shocking threat to Iran raises global alarm as he sets a final deadline over the Strait of Hormuz and warns of massive destruction.

Donald Trump (Photo: X)
Donald Trump (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 7, 2026 00:11:25 IST

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‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Donald Trump on Monday warned that Iran could be “taken out” within a single night, hinting that such action could happen as soon as Tuesday as tensions escalate in West Asia.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Trump said the entire country could be wiped out overnight, adding that the possible timing could be “tomorrow night.”

His comments were linked to his warning over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, for which he has set a deadline of Tuesday at 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

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In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time”

Trump Gives Final Warning To Tehran Before Time Runs Out

The extended deadline came shortly after he issued a strong message to Tehran, urging it to strike a deal and reopen the Strait, while warning that failure to comply could lead to the targeting of Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” he stated in his post.

Trump had first made the threat to reopen the Strait of Hormuz late last month.

48 Hours to Act or Face Consequences

Earlier on Saturday, Trump reminded Tehran of its 10-day ultimatum, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will reign down on them”.

Trump’s message, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

“All Hell Will Rain Down”: Trump Doubles Down

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” his post read.

Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a “request” from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were “going very well”.

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well,” the post read.

Earlier Strike Threats Targeted Iran’s Core

This was a continuation of Trump’s warning to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

He earlier instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia, prior to which he issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.

The President was accompanied by senior officials, including US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, at the briefing. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran: Calls Peace Proposal “Not Good Enough” Amid Rising West Asia Conflict; Signals Continued Pressure On Tehran

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‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

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‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

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‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens
‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens
‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens
‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

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