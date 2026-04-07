Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has resigned on Tuesday ahead of the end of his contract, according to a report by news agency ANI citing sources. Campbell was scheduled to exit the company in July 2027. He was appointed on a five-year contract as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India in 2022.

Who is Campbell Wilson?

He has over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, working across both full-service and low-cost carriers.

Wilson served as CEO of Scoot before joining Air India, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

He began his career with SIA in 1996 as a Management Trainee in New Zealand. He subsequently held various roles with SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan, before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, a position he held until 2016.

He then served as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing at SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales, and the airline’s overseas offices. In April 2020, he returned for a second stint as CEO of Scoot.

Wilson holds a Master of Commerce (First Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

Campbell Wilson At Air India

Campbell took the reins at a time when the airline was in the early, difficult stages. He overhauled the airline’s department and refurbished planes amid supply chain disruptions.

In December, Reuters reported that Air India admitted there was a “need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture,” Reuters reported.

The airline, which has a fleet of 191 Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA planes, has lost money since being bought by Tata in 2022, with the financial pressure worsening since Pakistan banned Indian carriers from its airspace last year.

A prolonged Iran war will add further pressure on Air India’s lucrative western routes, already scaled back due to Pakistan’s restrictions.

Air India is chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chair of Tata Group. Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI holds a 25% stake in Air India.

(With inputs from ANI)

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