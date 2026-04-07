LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens donald trump kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court China airspace delhi assembly canada Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position, according to reports. Wilson, who joined the airline in 2022, still had nearly three years left in his five-year contract ending in July 2027. His exit comes after leading the Tata Group-owned airline during a crucial transformation phase.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns ahead of his 2027 contract end. Photo: ANI.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns ahead of his 2027 contract end. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 7, 2026 07:46:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has resigned on Tuesday ahead of the end of his contract, according to a report by news agency ANI citing sources.  Campbell was scheduled to exit the company in July 2027. He was appointed on a five-year contract as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India in 2022.

Who is Campbell Wilson?

He has over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, working across both full-service and low-cost carriers.

Wilson served as CEO of Scoot before joining Air India, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

You Might Be Interested In

He began his career with SIA in 1996 as a Management Trainee in New Zealand. He subsequently held various roles with SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan, before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, a position he held until 2016.

He then served as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing at SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales, and the airline’s overseas offices. In April 2020, he returned for a second stint as CEO of Scoot.

Wilson holds a Master of Commerce (First Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

Campbell Wilson At Air India

Campbell took the reins at a time when the airline was in the early, difficult stages. He overhauled the airline’s department and refurbished planes amid supply chain disruptions.

In December, Reuters reported that Air India admitted there was a “need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture,” Reuters reported.

The airline, which has a fleet of 191 Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA planes, has lost money since being bought by Tata in 2022, with the financial pressure worsening since Pakistan banned Indian carriers from its airspace last year.

A prolonged Iran war will add further pressure on Air India’s lucrative western routes, already scaled back due to Pakistan’s restrictions.

Air India is chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chair of Tata Group. Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI holds a 25% stake in Air India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Air India CEO Campbell Wilsonaviation newsbusiness newscampbell Wilsonhome-hero-pos-5Tata Group

RELATED News

Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

AeroDef India 2026: Where Atmanirbhar Bharat Takes Flight

5 Years, Zero Pay, Tajinder Tiwana’s Public Service Pledge

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Week In Red As Trump’s Iran Warning Triggers Global Market Jitters

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

7 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

‘Missiles Hit Without Warning’: 10 Killed Near School Housing Displaced Families As Israeli Strikes Intensify

Nagpur Horror: 14-Year-Old Child Dies After Kidnappers’ Attempt To Knock Him Unconscious Gone Wrong

PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Kolkata And Punjab Share Points As Crucial Clash at Eden Gardens Called Off Due To Rain

‘Iran Could Be Taken Out In One Night, Maybe Tomorrow’: Trump’s Final Warning To Iran, Sets 48-Hour Deadline As Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2! RCB Star Wowed By Ranveer Singh’s Performance

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya to Miss Rajasthan Royals Clash?— Massive Update on Mumbai Indians Captain’s Availability

Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival
Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival
Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival
Who Is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO Resigns Before 2027 Contract End, Former Scoot Chief Led Tata’s Airline Revival

QUICK LINKS