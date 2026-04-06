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Home > Business News > Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Attention investors! Sensex, Nifty jump over 1% after early fall as stock market rebounds on Iran-US ceasefire hopes; banking, IT stocks lead rally.

Markets opened on a cautious note amid rising geopolitical tensions.(Photo: Canva)
Markets opened on a cautious note amid rising geopolitical tensions.(Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 6, 2026 17:21:31 IST

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Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Sensex-Nifty today: Indian benchmark indices staged a sharp recovery on April 6, 2026, ending over 1% higher in a volatile session, as optimism around a possible Iran–US ceasefire lifted investor sentiment and triggered broad-based buying across the stock market.

The BSE Sensex climbed 787.30 points, or 1.07%, to close at 74,106.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 255.15 points, or 1.12%, to settle at 22,968.25. The strong finish came after a weak start, highlighting a significant intraday turnaround driven by easing geopolitical concerns and strong buying in heavyweight sectors.

Will Early Weakness Turns Into Strong Recovery?

Markets opened on a cautious note amid rising geopolitical tensions, with the Sensex plunging nearly 590 points and the Nifty slipping around 170 points in early trade. During the session, the Sensex hit a low of 72,728.66, while the Nifty dropped to 22,542.95.

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However, sentiment reversed sharply as reports emerged of a potential ceasefire plan between Iran and the United States. The proposal, which includes an immediate halt to hostilities and possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, helped calm global markets and ease fears of supply disruptions in crude oil.

Banking, IT Stocks Lead Market Rally

The rebound was led by strong buying in banking and IT stocks, which powered the indices higher. Sectorally, consumer, PSU bank, and realty indices gained over 2%, reflecting renewed investor confidence. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with midcap and smallcap indices rising around 1.5%.

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with over 3,000 stocks advancing against just over 1,000 declines, indicating widespread participation in the upmove.

Who are the Top Gainers and Losers?

Among Sensex constituents, Trent emerged as the top gainer, surging nearly 8%. Other major gainers included Axis Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finance. On the downside, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma lagged, with Reliance declining over 3%.

Oil Concerns Ease, Rupee Strengthens

The possibility of de-escalation in West Asia helped cool crude oil prices, a positive development for India, which relies heavily on oil imports. Reflecting improved sentiment, the Indian rupee strengthened by 33 paise to close at 92.85 against the US dollar.

FIIs Remain Sellers, DIIs Offer Support

Despite the market rally, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 9,931.13 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support by purchasing stocks worth Rs 7,208.41 crore, helping sustain the upward momentum.

What is the Technical Outlook?

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, the market found strong support near the 22,550–22,700 zone for Nifty and reversed sharply, forming a bullish candle on daily charts. He noted that 22,700/73,500 and 22,550/72,700 will act as key support levels, while 23,150–23,300 on Nifty and 74,500–75,000 on Sensex could serve as resistance zones.

Outlook: Geopolitics Remains Key Trigger

The day’s rally underscores how sensitive the stock market remains to global developments, particularly geopolitical tensions and oil price movements. While the rebound signals strong underlying momentum, analysts caution that volatility may persist depending on further developments in Iran-US relations.

Overall, the session reflected a classic turnaround, where early panic gave way to optimism, pushing the Sensex and Nifty to end the day firmly in the green on the back of global relief cues and strong domestic buying.

ALSO READ: Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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Tags: iran us ceasefireniftysensexStock market closingstock market rallystock market today

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Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

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Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

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Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally
Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally
Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally
Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% After Early Slump As Stock Market Rebounds On Iran-US Ceasefire Hopes, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

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