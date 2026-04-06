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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a drop on Monday, April 6, as traders started booking profits. Gold prices fell in early trading, while silver also saw a sharp decline of over Rs 2,800 per kg.

Gold and Silver Rate Today. Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 6, 2026 11:54:42 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a drop on Monday, April 6, as traders started booking profits. Gold prices fell in early trading, while silver also saw a sharp decline of over Rs 2,800 per kg. 

The fall in prices comes as the US dollar remains strong and global tensions, especially between the US and Iran, continue to push crude oil prices higher. MCX gold price fell by Rs 1,400 or nearly 1% to Rs 1,48,298 per 10 grams during early trades. 

Meanwhile, the silver price today in India dropped by over Rs 2,800, or more than 1% to Rs 2,29,651 per kg shortly after trade started at the MCX. 

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rate in India 

MCX gold is currently trading between Rs 1,48,000 and Rs 1,49,000 but there is selling pressure at higher levels. Prices are not able to stay up for long, which shows the market is weakening. 

If gold crosses Rs 1,50,000, it may gain strength and move towards Rs 1,52,000-Rs 1,55,000. However, if it falls below Rs 1,47,000, prices could drop further to Rs 1,45,000 or even Rs 1,40,000.

Silver Rate in India 

MCX silver is trading around Rs 2,30,000 to Rs 2,31,000 but prices are very unstable and there is no strong buying support. The market is trying to stay steady but it still looks weak.

If silver crosses Rs 2,33,000- Rs 2,34,000 it may rise further to Rs 2,37,000- Rs 2,40,000. However, if it falls below Rs 2,30,000, prices could drop easily to Rs 2,25,000 or even Rs 2,20,000.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,066

₹13,810

₹11,520

Mumbai

₹14,913

₹13,670

₹11,185

Delhi

₹14,928

₹13,685

₹11,200

Kolkata

₹14,913

₹13,670

₹11,185

Bangalore

₹14,913

₹13,670

₹11,185

Hyderabad

₹14,913

₹13,670

₹11,185

Kerala

₹14,913

₹13,670

₹11,185

Pune

₹14,913

₹13,670

₹11,185

Vadodara

₹14,918

₹13,675

₹11,190

Ahmedabad

₹14,918

₹13,675

₹11,190

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Mumbai

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Delhi

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Kolkata

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Bangalore

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Hyderabad

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Kerala

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Pune

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Vadodara

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000
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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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