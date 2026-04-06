Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a drop on Monday, April 6, as traders started booking profits. Gold prices fell in early trading, while silver also saw a sharp decline of over Rs 2,800 per kg.

The fall in prices comes as the US dollar remains strong and global tensions, especially between the US and Iran, continue to push crude oil prices higher. MCX gold price fell by Rs 1,400 or nearly 1% to Rs 1,48,298 per 10 grams during early trades.

Meanwhile, the silver price today in India dropped by over Rs 2,800, or more than 1% to Rs 2,29,651 per kg shortly after trade started at the MCX.

Gold Rate in India

MCX gold is currently trading between Rs 1,48,000 and Rs 1,49,000 but there is selling pressure at higher levels. Prices are not able to stay up for long, which shows the market is weakening.

If gold crosses Rs 1,50,000, it may gain strength and move towards Rs 1,52,000-Rs 1,55,000. However, if it falls below Rs 1,47,000, prices could drop further to Rs 1,45,000 or even Rs 1,40,000.

Silver Rate in India

MCX silver is trading around Rs 2,30,000 to Rs 2,31,000 but prices are very unstable and there is no strong buying support. The market is trying to stay steady but it still looks weak.

If silver crosses Rs 2,33,000- Rs 2,34,000 it may rise further to Rs 2,37,000- Rs 2,40,000. However, if it falls below Rs 2,30,000, prices could drop easily to Rs 2,25,000 or even Rs 2,20,000.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,066 ₹13,810 ₹11,520 Mumbai ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,185 Delhi ₹14,928 ₹13,685 ₹11,200 Kolkata ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,185 Bangalore ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,185 Hyderabad ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,185 Kerala ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,185 Pune ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,185 Vadodara ₹14,918 ₹13,675 ₹11,190 Ahmedabad ₹14,918 ₹13,675 ₹11,190

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Mumbai ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Delhi ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Kolkata ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Bangalore ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Hyderabad ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Kerala ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Pune ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Vadodara ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000