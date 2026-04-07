Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update Today (April 7): Showers Lash NCR, IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Forecast

The people of Delhi-NCR including Noida and Gurugram woke up to a pleasant change on April 7 morning when the much needed relief of growing heat came due to rainfall in the early morning. Cloudy skies and less temperatures had accompanied the rains, and this was a good thing in comparison with the tendency of spring elsewhere in the country, which was still warm. Apparently, the abrupt rainfall, as it is announced, is a part of a larger weather pattern sweeping across northwest India, causing alterations in the weather and the temperature.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update Today (April 7): Temperature Today

The rain has also led to the temperatures in the region reducing, creating temporary escape against early summer heat. It is normally the month of April in Delhi where temperatures are rising drastically, usually going beyond the mid-30s, yet these rainfalls are intermittent and short-lived, thus, bringing some temporary relief. Weather experts attribute this rapid change to an active western disturbance that occurs in the region causing rain, thunderstorms and strong winds above the north Indian region in this season of the year.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update Today (April 7): IMD Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a yellow alert to Delhi-NCR in the next two days warning the residents of the ongoing weather. There is likely to be light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with the speed of approximately 30-40 km/h especially in the afternoon and evening of April 7 and 8. The warning is that there exists the risk of minor inconveniences and advises people to be cautious when going out.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update Today (April 7): What More To Expect?

In the coming days, the IMD forecasts that the weather could be partly cloudy, and intermittent rain would occur in the next two days until the weather becomes stable gradually. They are advised to check the weather status in real time and take the required precautions especially in cases of thunderstorms or strong winds. As much as the rainfall has improved the degree of comfort and can in fact slightly improve the quality of the air, the authorities are alert to the potential risks, such as waterlogs, slippery roads, and even the inability to see in the event of a sudden rain.

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