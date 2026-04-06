Who Is Mahakumbh Baba Abhay Singh’s Wife? Karnataka Engineer Marries Viral IITian, Wedding Photos Break The Internet

Abhay Singh, often referred to as the “IIT Baba,” recently became a public spectacle once again due to his recent marriage. The engineer who transitioned into becoming a spiritual figure gained national recognition during Mahakumbh and he has recently gotten married to an engineer who lives in Karnataka. Both of them were spotted visiting Abhay Singh’s hometown in Haryana and there was a large crowd of people who came out to see them. This represented a moment of curiosity and amazement for many people in the community.

Who is Mahakumbh Baba Abhay Singh’s wife, a Karnataka based engineer who married IITian

There is very little definitive information about Abhay Singh’s wife that is available to the public. However, there have been some news reports that have identified Abhay Singh’s wife as being from Karnataka and that she is also an engineer by profession. Abhay Singh has a very different lifestyle from that of his wife, as he has chosen to lead a spiritual lifestyle whereas his wife has a technical and professional background. The fact that she chose to marry someone like Abhay Singh has created a lot of public curiosity about her.

According to reports, many people are interested in this woman’s story due to her marriage to the “IIT Baba” as the locals refer to him. Many people gathered around to watch their unique love story unfold. Many could not believe Abhay Singh has been married after he lived a life dedicated to spirituality, even though he had the IIT degree.

Who is Abhay Singh? From IIT Grad to Viral ‘IIT Baba’…

Abhay Singh is a graduate of IIT Bombay with a degree in aerospace engineering and also has a master’s in design. He worked at various high-paying companies all over the world with very nice salaries before he chose to leave everything behind.

Abhay’s life underwent a significant change when he decided to switch to spirituality and away from his corporate career. After he quit his job, he travelled extensively throughout India and ultimately became a member of a religious order and a Sanyasi. His popularity soared after the Mahakumbh because people could not believe someone as accomplished as Abhay Singh would choose to leave a successful career to live in a spiritual way.

IIT Baba Abhay Singh’s rise to fame and controversies

Abhay Singh came to the attention of the world at Mahakumbh 2025; he gained national recognition because many people were amazed at how an IIT engineer would abandon their current comfortable lifestyle to take on this spiritual role. He went on a national tour demonstrating spirituality and in complete contrast to the traditional image of someone visiting a temple in India. The publicity generated from his statements to the media and his use of social media made him a viral star.

However, in addition to his rise to fame, there are also controversies surrounding him that will keep him in the public eye. In addition to receiving negative press for some of his public statements and predictions, he has had legal issues in the past that also keep him in the news as he rises to fame.

Abhay Singh’s marriage surprises followers as his new chapter begins

For many who have followed Abhay Singh and his spiritual path for most of his adult life, his marriage has come as a complete shock to many. It is difficult for someone who has been discussed spiritually as someone detached and solitary to now enter marriage. His marriage has raised more questions among his many supporters as to whether or not he has evolved from his previous spiritual path or simply entering into a new chapter in life.

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