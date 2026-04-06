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Home > Entertainment News > Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband

Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband

Tamil actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam, known for Kayal, was found dead at her Chennai home in a suspected suicide.

Who is Subashini Balasubramaniyam (Image: X)
Who is Subashini Balasubramaniyam (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 6, 2026 18:05:44 IST

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Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband

The death of Tamil  actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam has left a huge impact on the entertainment industry and has left many struggling to cope with this sudden loss. The actress was born in Sri Lanka and was famous for her role in the popularly TV serial “Kayal”. She was found deceased in her apartment located in Chennai on 6 April 2023. Police are investigating the cause of death as a possible suicide and are conducting an investigation into her death.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam was 33 years old when she lived in a rental property located in Iyyappanthangal just outside Porur in Chennai, When police arrived at her apartment, they found her deceased in her home on Sunday, The circumstances surrounding her death have raised a lot of questions regarding the nature of the incident as it was reported to have occurred following a domestic dispute.

Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam found dead in Chennai

Preliminary investigations have indicated that Subashini Balasubramaniyam may have taken the drastic action during a video call to her husband, as there were reports that the couple were in the middle of an argument and these details make up a significant part of the ongoing investigations.

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Officials were notified very shortly after the incident and quickly arrived on scene. Her remains have been sent for a Post Mortem to ascertain the specific cause of death. There are no indications at this time of foul play and officials will continue their attempts at investigating all possible angles.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam: Family dispute angle under investigation

Police are currently working to determine the effect personal affairs may have played in the case. Based upon various sources, a domestic dispute between Subashini Balasubramaniyam and her partner may be the underlying cause of this tragic event. No decisions have been made by investigators as to the relief of conclusions and officials have been interviewing family members and others close to the victim.

In an effort to assist in developing a more precise timeline leading to her death, police are investigating telephone records and other forms of electronic evidence, such as the existence of a video telephone conversation occurring at the time of the good incident.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam: A familiar name in Tamil TV

Subashini Balasubramaniyam comes from Tamil TV, where she became popular through Kayal. Though she didn’t rank as one of the top stars, she had an established presence on TV and was known for her performances by viewers over time.

Many of her friends and co-workers were left in disbelief when they received the news about her untimely passing. Numerous people in the industry have expressed their sadness at losing one of their brightest talents at such an early stage of her professional career.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam: Grief expressed industry wide

News of Subashini’s death was quickly shared and prompted an outpouring of grief from many within the industry. Her co-stars, and so many others who work with her, have shared their sorrow regarding this tragic loss.

The investigation into the circumstances of Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s death is still actively ongoing, but the investigation is expected to continue looking further into those circumstances as authorities have more time and information. Their focus will remain on identifying what led to this incident and whether any warning signs went unnoticed.

Also Read: Who Is Niranjan? Kannada Actor Who Played Darshan’s Brother in ‘Odeya’ Brutally Beaten, Smashed with Beer Bottles at 2 AM Near Bar in Bengaluru Bar Horror   

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Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband

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Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband

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Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband
Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband
Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband
Subashini Balasubramaniyam Cause Of Death: Tamil Actress Dies At 36 In Case Of Suspected Suicide Amid Reported Dispute With Husband

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