Who Is Niranjan? Kannada Actor Who Played Darshan’s Brother in ‘Odeya’ Brutally Beaten, Smashed with Beer Bottles at 2 AM Near Bar in Bengaluru Bar Horror

Kannada actor Niranjan, known for playing Darshan’s younger brother in the film Odeya, was allegedly attacked in a shocking late-night incident in Bengaluru. The actor was beaten and hit with beer bottles near a bar around 2 AM on March 28, leaving him injured.

According to reports, the incident happened after a small argument with some unidentified men, which later turned violent. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

What Happened to Kannada Actor Niranjan?

Niranjan, who played Darshan’s younger brother in the film Odeya, was attacked near Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road in Bengaluru.

According to his complaint, Niranjan was returning on his two-wheeler from fellow actor Yashas Surya’s house around 2:00 am. He stopped near Canton Bar & Kitchen when an unknown person suddenly pushed him.

When Niranjan questioned him, the man abused him and said, “Even if you are a film actor, this is our area.” after this, the situation calmed down for a while when Niranjan spoke to the bar owner and went inside.

Did Attackers Again Try to Attack Kannada Actor Niranjan?

Soon, after 3 to 4 people came in a silver Toyota Innova and again started arguing with the actor. The situation quickly became violent, as two men beat him while others hit him on the head with beer bottles, causing injuries.

The complaint also says that more people were present during the attack, and in the chaos, Niranjan lost his wristwatch. After the incident, he filed a police complaint. A case has been registered and police are now investigating what exactly happened.

Who is Kannada Actor Niranjan?

Niranjan is a rising star in Kannada cinema and is widely known as the nephew of the legendary actor and director Upendra and actress Priyanka Upendra.

He began his career as a child artist in Bellary Nagar and later worked as an associate director on Uppi 2. Niranjan made his first big screen debut in 2022 with the movie Namma Hudugaru.

Also Read: ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews