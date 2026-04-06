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Home > Entertainment News > ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: The Super Mario Galaxy has taken a huge start at the box office, earning an impressive $372.5 million worldwide in its opening.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office Collection.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office Collection.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 6, 2026 10:58:22 IST

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: The Super Mario Galaxy has taken a huge start at the box office, earning an impressive $372.5 million worldwide in its opening. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it still attracted large audiences, especially families and kids. 

Released during the holiday period, the movie benefited from strong footfall in both domestic and international markets, making it the biggest Hollywood opening of 2026 so far. 

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection

Universal Pictures released the sequel worldwide on Wednesday, taking advantage of the spring break holidays before Easter. The film earned around USD 182.4 million from 80 international markets, bringing its total opening collection to a huge USD 372.5 million, making it another big success in the PG- rated category. 

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Mexico recorded the highest international earnings with USD 29.1 million, followed by the U.K. and Ireland with USD 19.7 million.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned about Rs 3.73 crore in India, while its total gross collection in the country stands at Rs 4.45 crore. 

About ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features popular voice actors like Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. it was released on a large scale in the US and Canada, showing in 4,252 theatres, including 421 IMAX screens and 1,345 premium large format screens. The film earned about USD 15 million from IMAX screens alone. 

The movie was made on a budget of around USD 110 million, not including marketing costs. Even though it received mixed to negative reviews and has a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences seemed to enjoy it more. 

According to PostTrak, families 

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also set to release in Japan later this month.

Also Read: The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It? 

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews

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