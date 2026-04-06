LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh kim jong un Facebook bihar Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint

Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service believes Kim Ju Ae is being positioned as successor to Kim Jong Un, citing military displays like tank driving.

North Korean leader's daughter Kim ju ae (IMAGE: X)
North Korean leader's daughter Kim ju ae (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 6, 2026 21:46:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint

South Korea’s spy agency now believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter has been positioned as his successor, lawmakers said on Monday, citing a recent public display of her driving a tank that was likely intended to dispel any doubts.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers its assessment was not based on circumstantial inference but on what it described as “credible intelligence” collected by the agency, according to briefings by ruling and opposition party members after a closed-door parliamentary meeting.

The NIS said the imagery of the daughter driving a tank was intended to highlight her supposed military aptitude and dispel doubts over a female heir, lawmakers said.

You Might Be Interested In

North Korea’s state‑run media KCNA last month published photos of Kim and his daughter driving a new tank, following earlier images showing her firing a rifle at a shooting range and using a handgun.

Such scenes are intended to pay “homage” to Kim’s own public military appearances during the early 2010s when he was being prepared to succeed his own father, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Sun-won said.

The latest assessment of Kim’s daughter, who is believed to be around 13 and to be named Ju Ae, is a progression from earlier analysis by the spy agency which said she was likely being groomed to succeed her father.

Ju Ae’s repeated presence at defence‑related events is aimed at easing doubts over a female successor and accelerating the construction of a succession narrative, the lawmakers said, citing the NIS.

Lawmakers have previously said the agency believes her increasingly prominent role suggests she is already being treated as the de facto second‑highest figure in the North’s leadership.

People Power Party lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said the NIS noted that suggestions Kim’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong might be unhappy about the focus on Ju Ae were misplaced, as Kim Yo Jong does not hold independent power.

Some North Korea experts, however, urged caution in interpreting the images as definitive succession signals.

Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Ju Ae’s tank appearance alone was insufficient to conclude she had been confirmed as Kim’s heir, noting she appeared alongside her father rather than independently, unlike Kim Jong Un’s own solo military appearances during his grooming phase.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Who Is Jitesh Patel? Indian-Origin Urologist Agrees To Pay $14 Million After He Gets Busted In Georgia For Fake Tests And Performing Unnecessary Procedures

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11kim jong unKim Ju Aelatest world newsNorth Korean Leader

RELATED News

Who Is Jitesh Patel? Indian-Origin Urologist Agrees To Pay $14 Million After He Gets Busted In Georgia For Fake Tests And Performing Unnecessary Procedures

24K Gold Price In Dubai Today: Check Latest Rates At Top Jewellers Like Kalyan, Malabar And Joyalukkas; What Buyers Need To Know

‘How Will We Manage?’ Pakistan’s Soaring Petrol Prices Push Students And Poor Into Deep Financial Strain- What’s Happening?

‘We Have Compiled And Formalised Our Own Set Of Demands’: Iran Says No To US 15-Point Plan To End The Conflict In West Asia

No Explanation, No Announced Exercises: Why Has China Closed Its Offshore Airspace For 40 Days? Mystery Deepens As US Carrier Groups Wait In Gulf Instead Of The Pacific

LATEST NEWS

Allu Arjun And Atlee’s Film AA22xA6 To Get Big Update Soon, Sun Pictures Teases Fans Ahead Of Actor’s 45th Birthday

Bihar Shocker: 32-Year-Old Samastipur Teacher Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend Pressures Him To Divorce Wife Of 9 Years, Shocking Audio Clip Surfaces

KKR vs PBKS 2026: ‘Most Overhyped Aussie?’ — Fans Slam Cameron Green Over Poor Returns For Kolkata Knight Riders After ₹25.20 Crore Price Tag in IPL

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?

Roof Waterproofing: Choosing the Right Approach for Long-Term Protection

Cineflicks Introduces a Platform Where Viewers Can Earn While Watching Content

“Shreyas Iyer Set to Captain India”: PBKS Bowler Hails Skipper’s Leadership and Impact Ahead of IPL Clash with KKR

Who Is Sarabjit Singh, The Masked Man Who Drove A Car Through VIP Gates Of Delhi Assembly Triggering A Major Security Scare? All You Need To Know

‘My Disability Made Him Uncomfortable’: Specially-Abled Woman Denied Rapido Ride, Video Sparkes Outrage On Social Media, Watch

Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint
Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint
Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint
Is Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Kim Ju Ae The Next Leader of North Korea? South Korean Spy Agency Drops A Big Hint

QUICK LINKS