Warriors of Freedom: A Visual Tribute to India’s Independence Heroes

The road to India’s freedom was an event that was dictated by many great hearts whose sacrifices brought light to the way to independence. These were fighters, seen and unseen alike, who struggled with determination against oppression to see a freely sovereign country in their dreams. There has been the fearless revolutionary who took on the colonialists and risked his life to secure the motherland, and then there are soldiers who took an oath to die in the realization of a better country. All of these left a mark on the history of this country.

On this Independence Day, we pay tribute to their bravery by doing so in a visual way where words no longer do justice. Our photo gallery brings you into the past, into rare and evocative photographs of their toughness, fighting spirit, and patriotism. Every frame is a picture, but behind the picture, there is a story of resiliency, harmony, and the indestructible force of spirit to want to be free.

With these likenesses of heroism, with which we now have the pleasure of perusing, we ought to recollect that we are now enjoying liberties, which were purchased at a very rich rate. Here are warriors who tell us being independent is not just a day in the calendar, but it is a legacy to nurture and keep.