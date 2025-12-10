Which Island Is the Largest in the World: Complete Guide to Greenland Size Location and Facts
When we think of the world’s largest landmasses islands often get overshadowed by continents. Yet some islands are so vast that they can easily be mistaken for continents themselves. The title of the largest island in the world belongs to Greenland, a massive snow-covered land surrounded by the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. Despite its size much of it remains uninhabited because of its icy climate and rugged landscape. Understanding why Greenland holds this record offers a fascinating look into Earth’s geography, climate, and natural diversity.
Greenland Is the Largest Island in the World
Greenland covers a massive area and stands as the biggest island on Earth. It is surrounded by the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. Most of its land is covered with thick ice.
Greenland Is Covered in Ice
The island has a huge ice sheet that makes up most of its surface. Only a small part of the coastline has ice free land. This makes living conditions tough in many regions.
Greenland Location
Greenland is located between the Arctic Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean. It lies to the northeast of Canada and to the northwest of Iceland. The island sits mostly within the Arctic Circle which makes its climate very cold.
Greenland Size
Greenland is the largest island in the world. It covers about 2.16 million square kilometers of land. Most of this land is covered by a thick sheet of ice.
Greenland Has a Small Population
Very few people live on this huge island due to extreme weather. Most people live along the west coast where the climate is less harsh. Fishing and hunting are major parts of daily life.
Greenland Is Part of the Kingdom of Denmark
It has its own local government but remains linked to Denmark. People here follow a mix of modern lifestyle and traditional culture.