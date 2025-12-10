Which Island Is the Largest in the World: Complete Guide to Greenland Size Location and Facts

When we think of the world’s largest landmasses islands often get overshadowed by continents. Yet some islands are so vast that they can easily be mistaken for continents themselves. The title of the largest island in the world belongs to Greenland, a massive snow-covered land surrounded by the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. Despite its size much of it remains uninhabited because of its icy climate and rugged landscape. Understanding why Greenland holds this record offers a fascinating look into Earth’s geography, climate, and natural diversity.