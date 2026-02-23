LIVE TV
  Who Is Bonnie Blue? Adult Content Creator Gets Pregnant After Having UNPROTECTED SEX With 400 Men | Father Unknown

Who Is Bonnie Blue? Adult Content Creator Gets Pregnant After Having UNPROTECTED SEX With 400 Men | Father Unknown

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has shocked the internet with a pregnancy claim that’s sparking massive debate. Her controversial announcement comes after a headline-grabbing sexual stunt that drew global attention. Social media is exploding with reactions, questions, and heated discussions. The viral claim has pushed Bonnie Blue back into worldwide trending conversations.

Who is Bonnie Blue?
Who Is Bonnie Blue? Adult Content Creator Gets Pregnant After Having UNPROTECTED SEX With 400 Men | Father Unknown

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue is a British adult content creator and pornographic actress. Her real name is Tia Billinger, born in 1999 in Nottinghamshire, England. She gained global attention through explicit content and viral “record-breaking” sexual challenges. She became one of the most searched adult performers online in 2025.

Why is Bonnie Blue trending right now?

Bonnie Blue claims she is pregnant after a recent controversial sexual event. She shared a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound footage in a video. The announcement quickly went viral across social media and news outlets.

Bonnie Blue: The "400 men" controversy explained
Bonnie Blue: The "400 men" controversy explained

She previously claimed to have had unprotected sex with about 400 men in one day. The event was part of her extreme adult-content challenges that often draw criticism.

Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Claim: What we know
Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Claim: What we know

She said she felt unwell, took a test, and it came back positive. An ultrasound reportedly confirmed the pregnancy. She expressed surprise, noting past fertility struggles.

Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Claim: Public reaction & controversy
Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Claim: Public reaction & controversy

The claim has sparked shock, debate, and widespread online discussion. Critics have previously accused her of using extreme stunts for publicity. Supporters argue she challenges stigma around sex work and bodily autonomy.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article discusses claims and reports circulating online about Bonnie Blue. The pregnancy announcement and related details are based on her own statements and media coverage, and independent confirmation may be limited. The content is intended for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to approach viral claims and social media reports with discretion.

