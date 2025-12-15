Who Is India’s Richest IAS Officer? Meet the IIT Graduate with ₹8.9 Crore Net Worth
Amit Kataria is considered to be the richest Indian IAS officer, with the source of his wealth being the family’s real estate. A graduate from IIT Delhi, he was a man of service, held important positions, and represented the unwavering spirit of a dedicated public servant, even though he belonged to a rich family.
India’s Richest IAS Officer
The wealth of the richest Indian IAS officer, Amit Kataria, is estimated to be ₹8.9 crore, and it is coming from the family’s real estate business.
IIT to IAS Leap
An IIT Delhi alumnus, he cleared UPSC 2003 with AIR 18, opting for civil service over the highly-paid private sector job opportunities.
Symbolic Salary
He is said to have first taken only ₹1 as his salary, thereby showing his commitment to service despite his rich inheritance in Gurugram and family background.
Family Wealth
His prosperity is a continuation of the ancestral real estate business; his spouse, Asmita Handa, a pilot, further elevates the family’s glamorous status.
Key Postings and Records
He was the Collector in Bastar, implemented healthcare reforms, and how his name surfaced at the top of the verified wealth lists, in spite of periodic criticism and very visible public appearances during his career.