Who Is Upasana Kamineni? The Woman Behind Ram Charan’s Success, Apollo Business, Family, Delivery Date & Twins Update
Telugu superstar Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins, sending fans into celebration mode. The power couple shared the joyful news with a heartfelt note, thanking fans, loved ones and well-wishers for their blessings. The announcement marks a special milestone for the Konidela family, just two years after the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara. From delivery date to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela.
Who is Upasana Kamineni Konidela?
Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an Indian businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Charity and Chief Editor of B Positive magazine.
Upasana's Husband- Ram Charan
Ram Charan is a major Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur known for Telugu films like RRR. He's been married to Upasana since 2012.
Upasana Delivery Date
Media reports strongly suggest the delivery date was January 31, 2026. Official confirmation from family came shortly after, announcing the newborns and mother are healthy and doing well.
Upasana Konidela's Twins
Upasana and Ram Charan have welcomed twin babies- a boy and a girl. This expands their family, who already have a daughter, Klin Kaara, born in 2023. The news was announced by proud grandfather Chiranjeevi on social media.
Upasana Konidela & Ram Charan Latest Updates
The twins news adds the twins to the extended Konidela family celebrations. This marks a second pregnancy and children for Upasana and Charan. The moment is described by relatives as a pure joy and blessing.
Disclaimer
This article is based on information available from public sources, media reports, and official statements. Details such as personal life events, delivery dates, and family updates are shared for informational purposes only. No intent to speculate, misrepresent, or invade anyone’s privacy.