LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Upasana Kamineni? The Woman Behind Ram Charan’s Success, Apollo Business, Family, Delivery Date & Twins Update

Who Is Upasana Kamineni? The Woman Behind Ram Charan’s Success, Apollo Business, Family, Delivery Date & Twins Update

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins, sending fans into celebration mode. The power couple shared the joyful news with a heartfelt note, thanking fans, loved ones and well-wishers for their blessings. The announcement marks a special milestone for the Konidela family, just two years after the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara. From delivery date to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela.

Published By: Published: February 1, 2026 12:08:11 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Upasana Kamineni Konidela?
1/6
Who Is Upasana Kamineni? The Woman Behind Ram Charan’s Success, Apollo Business, Family, Delivery Date & Twins Update

Who is Upasana Kamineni Konidela?

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an Indian businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Charity and Chief Editor of B Positive magazine.

You Might Be Interested In
Upasana's Husband- Ram Charan
2/6

Upasana's Husband- Ram Charan

Ram Charan is a major Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur known for Telugu films like RRR. He's been married to Upasana since 2012.

Upasana Delivery Date
3/6

Upasana Delivery Date

Media reports strongly suggest the delivery date was January 31, 2026. Official confirmation from family came shortly after, announcing the newborns and mother are healthy and doing well.

You Might Be Interested In
Upasana Konidela's Twins
4/6

Upasana Konidela's Twins

Upasana and Ram Charan have welcomed twin babies- a boy and a girl. This expands their family, who already have a daughter, Klin Kaara, born in 2023. The news was announced by proud grandfather Chiranjeevi on social media.

Upasana Konidela & Ram Charan Latest Updates
5/6

Upasana Konidela & Ram Charan Latest Updates

The twins news adds the twins to the extended Konidela family celebrations. This marks a second pregnancy and children for Upasana and Charan. The moment is described by relatives as a pure joy and blessing.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on information available from public sources, media reports, and official statements. Details such as personal life events, delivery dates, and family updates are shared for informational purposes only. No intent to speculate, misrepresent, or invade anyone’s privacy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS