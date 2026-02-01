Who Is Upasana Kamineni? The Woman Behind Ram Charan’s Success, Apollo Business, Family, Delivery Date & Twins Update

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins, sending fans into celebration mode. The power couple shared the joyful news with a heartfelt note, thanking fans, loved ones and well-wishers for their blessings. The announcement marks a special milestone for the Konidela family, just two years after the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara. From delivery date to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela.