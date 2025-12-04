LIVE TV
  • World’s Best Cities 2026: Where to Live, Work & Travel Next Year

World’s Best Cities 2026: Where to Live, Work & Travel Next Year

From futuristic living to iconic landmarks, these cities are topping 2025 global rankings for lifestyle, culture, safety and opportunities. Whether you dream of studying abroad, career growth or luxury vacations, these cities have it all. Scroll ahead and explore the top 7 best cities in the world for 2025, you’ll want to book tickets ASAP!

December 4, 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
London, UK
1/8

London, UK

Ranked the #1 best city in the world for 2025-26 for culture, connectivity, livability and global impact.

New York City, USA
2/8

New York City, USA

Among the top global cities thanks to its strong economy, diversity, culture and endless opportunities.

Paris, France
3/8

Paris, France

Widely recognised as a world-leading city for art, fashion, food and historic attractions.

Tokyo, Japan
4/8

Tokyo, Japan

Praised for safety, infrastructure, technology and a unique mix of tradition + ultramodern lifestyle.

Madrid, Spain
5/8

Madrid, Spain

Top-ranked for culture, friendly vibe, great food, and high-quality urban living.

Singapore
6/8

Singapore

A global hub known for cleanliness, smart infrastructure and excellent quality of life.

Copenhagen, Denmark
7/8

Copenhagen, Denmark

Crowned the most liveable city in the world for 2025, offering safety and great lifestyle balance.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

