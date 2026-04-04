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Home > Education News > KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download

KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has not yet released the KEAM admit card 2026, even as candidates continue to wait for the hall tickets.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card
KEAM 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 4, 2026 17:17:12 IST

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KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has not yet released the KEAM admit card 2026, even as candidates continue to wait for the hall tickets.

The admit cards were expected to be issued on April 1, but there has been no official confirmation regarding the delay so far.

Sources indicate that the admit cards are likely to be released soon on the official portal, and candidates are advised to keep checking for updates.

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Why is KEAM admit card 2026 delayed

The authorities have not issued any formal explanation for the delay in releasing the KEAM 2026 admit cards. However, such delays are not uncommon and are usually resolved within a short period.

Candidates are advised not to panic and rely only on official updates from the CEE Kerala website.

When will the KEAM admit card 2026 be released

While no confirmed date has been announced, reports suggest that the admit cards could be released shortly. With the examination schedule approaching, officials are expected to issue the hall tickets soon.

Students should ensure they have their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues.

When will the KEAM 2026 exam be conducted

The KEAM 2026 entrance examination is expected to be held between April 13 and April 25, 2026.

The exam is a key gateway for admissions into engineering and allied courses in Kerala, making the admit card an essential document for all candidates.

How to download the KEAM admit card 2026

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

  • Visit the official CEE Kerala website
  • Go to the KEAM candidate portal
  • Click on the admit card link available on the homepage
  • Enter application number and password
  • Download and print the hall ticket

Candidates should keep multiple copies of the admit card for exam day and future reference.

What details should be checked on the KEAM admit card 2026

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully verify all the information printed on it. Important details include:

  • Candidate’s name and photograph
  • Roll number and application number
  • Examination date and time
  • Allotted exam centre
  • Important exam day instructions

Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately to avoid issues on the exam day.

Why is the KEAM admit card 2026 important

The admit card serves as a mandatory entry pass to the examination centre. Candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Along with the admit card, candidates are usually required to carry a valid photo ID for verification purposes.

With the exam dates nearing, candidates are advised to stay alert for official updates and download their admit cards as soon as they are released to avoid last-minute complications.

Also Read: Himachal Home Guard 2026 Recruitment: Last Date, Vacancy Details and How to Apply

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KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download

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KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download
KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download
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KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download

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