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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol and diesel prices across India stayed steady on 4 April, even as global crude markets witnessed sharp fluctuations amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside (Via X)
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 4, 2026 16:54:18 IST

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices across India stayed steady on 4 April, even as global crude markets witnessed sharp fluctuations amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East. The unchanged rates come at a time when international oil prices remain highly unstable, putting pressure on fuel markets worldwide.

The government has indicated that it plans to maintain price stability for now, while oil marketing companies continue to absorb the impact of rising global costs. Earlier, the Centre had reduced the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel to ease the financial burden on these companies.

Petrol Prices In Major Cities (4 April)

Fuel rates vary across cities depending on local taxes. On 4 April, petrol prices stood as follows:

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Delhi: ₹94.77 per litre
Mumbai: ₹103.54 per litre
Kolkata: ₹105.41 per litre
Chennai: ₹100.80 per litre
Hyderabad: ₹107.50 per litre
Bengaluru: ₹102.96 per litre
Pune: ₹103.82 per litre
Lucknow: ₹94.97 per litre
Jaipur: ₹104.72 per litre
Ahmedabad: ₹94.84 per litre
Patna: ₹105.54 per litre
Chandigarh: ₹94.30 per litre

Diesel Prices Across Key Cities

Diesel prices also remained unchanged across major cities. The rates were recorded as:

Delhi: ₹87.67 per litre
Mumbai: ₹90.03 per litre
Kolkata: ₹92.02 per litre
Chennai: ₹92.61 per litre
Hyderabad: ₹95.70 per litre
Bengaluru: ₹90.99 per litre
Pune: ₹90.74 per litre
Lucknow: ₹88.50 per litre
Jaipur: ₹90.18 per litre
Ahmedabad: ₹90.17 per litre
Patna: ₹91.84 per litre
Chandigarh: ₹82.45 per litre

Oil Marketing Companies Facing Heavy Losses

Despite stable retail prices, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are under significant financial pressure due to rising global crude prices. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, these companies are currently facing under-recoveries of about ₹24 per litre on petrol and ₹104 per litre on diesel.

Officials explained that while the government has cut excise duty to maintain price stability, part of the burden is being absorbed by OMCs. This means that companies are selling fuel at a loss to prevent sudden price hikes for consumers, especially during a period of global uncertainty driven by the US-Iran conflict.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Rules 2026: What is Form 121? Big TDS Changes for Senior Citizens, No More Form 15H, 15G- How to Fill Form 121 Through e-Filing Portal

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

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