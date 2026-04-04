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Home > Sports News > MI vs DC Stats: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 4th Player To Play 150 Games For Mumbai Indians, Joins Rohit Sharma in Elite List

MI vs DC Stats: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 4th Player To Play 150 Games For Mumbai Indians, Joins Rohit Sharma in Elite List

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah reaches the 150-match milestone for five-time champions in IPL 2026, becoming only the fourth player after Rohit Sharma. With 186 wickets, Bumrah eyes Lasith Malinga’s record for most wickets for MI.

Jasprit Bumrah became the fourth player to play 150 games for Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah became the fourth player to play 150 games for Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 4, 2026 16:36:24 IST

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MI vs DC Stats: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 4th Player To Play 150 Games For Mumbai Indians, Joins Rohit Sharma in Elite List

On Saturday, April 4, the Mumbai Indians will play their second IPL 2026 game against the Delhi Capitals. For great Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is playing in his 150th Twenty20 match for the Mumbai Indians, the match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is particularly meaningful. The 32-year-old Ahmedabad fast bowler is the fourth player to play 150 Twenty20 matches for the Mumbai Indians. He made his IPL debut on April 4, 2013, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bumrah has played 3 Champions League T20 matches for the Mumbai-based team, in addition to 147 IPL games.

Most matches for the Mumbai Indians

Rank

Player

You Might Be Interested In

Matches

Span

1

Rohit Sharma

238

2011 – 2026*

2

Kieron Pollard

211

2010 – 2022

3

Harbhajan Singh

158

2008 – 2017

4

Jasprit Bumrah

150

2013 – 2026*

5

Lasith Malinga

139

2009 – 2019

6

Ambati Rayudu

136

2010 – 2017

7

Hardik Pandya

122

2015 – 2026*

8

Suryakumar Yadav

116

2011 – 2026*

9

Sachin Tendulkar

91

2008 – 2013

10

Ishan Kishan

89

2018 – 2024

 

Jasprit Bumrah for the Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah became only the fourth player to play 150 games. The right-arm pacer is the only fast bowler among the elite list. Among active players, only Rohit Sharma, who has been with the franchise since 2011, has played more games for the five-time champions. 

In 150 games, he has picked up 186 wickets for the franchise. What sets him apart is his economy. Bumrah, despite playing most of his games during the modern era of T20 cricket, has maintained an economy of 7.25 runs per over. To put things into perspective, in 2024 and 2025, when the run-scoring rate has been at its highest in the league, Bumrah has gone at an economy of only 6.57 runs per over. 

Most wickets for the Mumbai Indians

With 186 wickets next to his name, Jasprit Bumrah ranks second on the all-time wickets list for the Mumbai Indians. He is only nine wickets behind Lasith Malinga, who has the most wickets for the five-time champions. Bumrah would fancy his chances of overtaking the Sri Lankan legend in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. 

DC vs MI Timeline

Delhi Capitals, after choosing to bowl first at Arun Jaitley Stadium, have taken four wickets of the Mumbai Indians in 12 overs. The hosts are right on top in this morning’s game in Delhi. Suryakumar Yadav, leading MI in the absence of Hardik Pandya, is in the middle, joined by Naman Dhir. 

Also Read: GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

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MI vs DC Stats: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 4th Player To Play 150 Games For Mumbai Indians, Joins Rohit Sharma in Elite List
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MI vs DC Stats: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 4th Player To Play 150 Games For Mumbai Indians, Joins Rohit Sharma in Elite List
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