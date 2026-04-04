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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Match 9 Of IPL 2026 At Narendra Modi Stadium? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj Among Key Battles

GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Match 9 Of IPL 2026 At Narendra Modi Stadium? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj Among Key Battles

Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Match 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill-led GT aim to bounce back, while RR ride momentum after beating CSK, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer key players.

GT vs RR Match (Image Credits: X)
GT vs RR Match (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 4, 2026 17:18:44 IST

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GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Match 9 Of IPL 2026 At Narendra Modi Stadium? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj Among Key Battles

GT vs RR Match Prediction: Gujarat Titans aim to bounce back to winning ways as they host Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans will be wary of their impressive record in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, their opponent of the night are riding on the momentum gained from their massive win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening fixture of the season.

Returning home, the 2022 champions would want their top order to return to form. Uncharacteristically, Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler failed to step up against the Punjab Kings in the opening game. The Titans went on to lose the game by three wickets as Prasidh Krishna bowled an impressive spell at the fag end of the second innings. 

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals ticked all the boxes in their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings. The Royals, led by Riyan Parag, put on a great showing with the ball in hand in the first innings, bowling GT out for only 127 runs. Teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, scored a blistering half-century, making 52 runs in 17 balls. His knock led to RR winning the clash by eight wickets. 

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GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 9

Date

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

GT vs RR: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Over the years, the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has been a batter-friendly track. However, the pacers could extract some movement with the new ball. Both teams feature some of the best batters and fast bowlers. Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer, and Nandre Burger will be key players in the clash as the bowling units will aim to make a mark on a batter-friendly surface. 

GT vs RR: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj 

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Impact Player: Donovan Ferreira

GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Key Player Battles to Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, in his limited opportunities as a batter, has shown how he can take the attack against the opposition once he survives the first few overs. Mohammed Siraj will be key as the Titans look to stop the teenage prodigy. 

Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has been a top bowler for the Rajasthan Royals over the years. His battle against Shubman Gill will be crucial. In the past, Archer has dismissed Gill thrice in 19 balls. 

GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win?

It is pretty neck-to-neck when it comes to being the favourites to win the GT vs RR. However, playing at home, the Gujarat Titans will edge out their opponents. Given their impressive record at Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans would fancy themselves to defeat the Royals and bounce back to winning ways.

GT vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT)

Also Read: GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

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GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Match 9 Of IPL 2026 At Narendra Modi Stadium? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj Among Key Battles
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GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Match 9 Of IPL 2026 At Narendra Modi Stadium? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj Among Key Battles
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