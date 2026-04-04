‘Pranaam, Nehraji…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Seeks Gujarat Titans’ Coach Ashish Nehra’s Blessings Before GT vs RR Clash | Watch

India’s blue-eyed-boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been at the center of attention not just for his batting but also the way he conducts himself in front of his seniors. As the Rajasthan Royals face the Gujarat Titans, a still from a practice session where Sooryavanshi can be seen touching the feet of GT’s head coach Ashish Nehra. Nehra, who seemed touched by the gesture, stopped Sooryavanshi and hugged him, displaying his affection for the young Cricketer.

Sooryavanshi has been terrific form as he displayed it with his immaculate knock against CSK in RR’s first IPL 2026 match. Notably, the Gujarat Titans were the side against which the 15-year-old scored his maiden IPL hundred, and that too in 35 balls.

Before the match against Gujarat, Sooryavanshi was observed to be active during the training session on Friday, one day before the game. He was observed engaging with individuals such as Jos Buttler and Prasidh Krishna. Yet, it was his engagement with Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra that ignited the most significant discussion.

As soon as Sooryavanshi and Nehra saw each other on the field, they dashed toward one another. The former made sure to pay respect to the previous Indian pacer by hurrying over to touch his feet. Check out the video here:







Nehra, nonetheless, appeared overwhelmed by the occasion, and he swiftly picked Sooryavanshi up to embrace him warmly. Noticing the older politician’s demeanor, the 15-year-old couldn’t resist smiling.

His behaviour during the chat between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prasidh Krishna also drew attention, not just his interaction with Nehra. The young boy was spotted listening in while the two Indian celebrities chatted during the practice.

Rajasthan Royals’ Openers Chase History:

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi stand on the verge of becoming the fastest pair in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to reach 500 partnership runs in terms of balls taken.

Currently, Jaiswal and Suryavanshi have scored 497 runs in 246 balls. The record for the ‘fastest to 500 partnership runs’ is currently held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, who achieved this record in just 309 balls during their playing days for Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stats:

Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, had a fine start last year, as the youngest IPL player ever at the age of 14 years, scoring 252 runs in seven innings, including a century, which made him the youngest T20 centurion and the fastest IPL centurion (among Indian batters). In his eight innings, he has made 304 runs at an average of 38.00, with a strike rate of 218.70, with a century and two fifties, and a best score of 101.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?