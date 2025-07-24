Your Daily Briefing: 5 Stories You Shouldn’t Miss Today
The past 24 hours have been a powerful reminder of how deeply interconnected our world is. Major global and national events unfolded across every sphere—geopolitical shifts and economic developments influenced international discourse, while crucial policy moves and social changes shaped headlines at home. Meanwhile, entertainment brought fresh buzz with new releases, sports delivered thrilling wins, and key business decisions signaled important market shifts. Together, this steady stream of diverse and impactful updates highlights the fast-moving nature of today’s news cycle—a vivid reflection of a world that never stands still.
World News- Hamas Responds To Gaza Truce Proposal, Amendments Submitted
Hamas confirmed on Thursday, July 24, 2025, it has submitted its response to Israel's 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal, including amendments, to mediators. The move follows over two weeks of stalled indirect talks in Qatar. Hamas's proposed changes reportedly concern aid entry, Israeli troop withdrawal maps, and guarantees for a permanent end to the war. With 49 hostages still held in Gaza, and ongoing accusations of obstruction from both sides, US special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Europe for further discussions on a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, as organizations warn of widespread starvation in Gaza.
National News- PM Modi Begins UK Visit; India-UK Trade Deal To Be Signed Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a brief, less than 24-hour visit to the U.K. on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, primarily to sign a "free trade" agreement (FTA) with the U.K. on Thursday, July 24. During his trip, PM Modi will meet the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to review bilateral ties across technology, investment, climate, defence, trade, and migration. He is also scheduled to meet King Charles III. The trade deal, expected to boost annual trade by £25.5 billion, will be signed by respective Commerce and Industry Ministers, establishing "The UK-India Vision 2035." Following his UK engagements, PM Modi will visit the Maldives.
Entertainment News-Matthew Perry's Doctor To Plead Guilty In Ketamine Case
Matthew Perry's doctor, Salvador Palensia, is expected to plead guilty to four counts of illegally supplying Ketamine to the late "Friends" star before his fatal 2023 overdose. While his attorneys maintain he wasn't Perry's treating physician at the time of death and didn't provide the lethal dose, Palensia is the fourth of five individuals to plead guilty in the case. The maximum sentence is 40 years, though he's likely to receive less. Prosecutors allege the remaining defendant, referred to as the "Ketamine Queen," was the drug dealer who supplied the fatal dose, as Matthew Perry had sought more than his legal prescription allowed.
Sports News-Rishabh Pant's Injury Sparks Debate: Michael Vaughan Calls For Test Substitutes
Rishabh Pant left the field on Day 1 of the 4th Test at Old Trafford after suffering a painful foot injury attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. He was carted off on a buggy for scans, leaving India awaiting the severity report. If Pant is unable to continue with the bat or behind the stumps, Dhruv Jurel—who replaced Pant earlier in the series—is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties. However, India won’t be allowed another batting substitute; Pant’s absence would reduce the team’s lineup by one—a significant blow in a crucial match. Reports say that he is unlikely to rejoin the match
Business News- Gold and Silver Prices Dip Amid Easing Trade Tensions
On July 24, gold and silver prices saw a slight dip in India, primarily due to easing global trade tensions and a stronger investor risk appetite, despite some support from a weaker dollar. MCX Gold August contracts fell by 0.43% to ₹98,988 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September contracts declined by 0.70% to ₹1,14,821 per kg. The article underscores gold and silver's role as "safe haven" investments, noting significant gains over the past two decades. City-specific rates for major Indian metros were provided, with a reminder about additional charges for retail purchases.