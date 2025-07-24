Your Daily Briefing: 5 Stories You Shouldn’t Miss Today

Entertainment News-Matthew Perry's Doctor To Plead Guilty In Ketamine Case

Matthew Perry's doctor, Salvador Palensia, is expected to plead guilty to four counts of illegally supplying Ketamine to the late "Friends" star before his fatal 2023 overdose. While his attorneys maintain he wasn't Perry's treating physician at the time of death and didn't provide the lethal dose, Palensia is the fourth of five individuals to plead guilty in the case. The maximum sentence is 40 years, though he's likely to receive less. Prosecutors allege the remaining defendant, referred to as the "Ketamine Queen," was the drug dealer who supplied the fatal dose, as Matthew Perry had sought more than his legal prescription allowed.