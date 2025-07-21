Your Daily Briefing: The Top 5 Stories You Cannot Miss

National News- 19 Years Later: Mumbai Blasts Convicts Freed

The Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, nearly two decades after the deadly attacks. In a significant ruling on Monday, July 21, 2025, the court stated the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove its case. The judgment quashes the convictions of those previously sentenced to death and life imprisonment by a special court in 2015. This decision underscores the judiciary's scrutiny of evidence, leading to the immediate release of the accused unless implicated in other cases, providing a new chapter in a long-standing legal battle.