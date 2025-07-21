Your Daily Briefing: The Top 5 Stories You Cannot Miss
The past 24 hours brought a whirlwind of global and national developments, keeping the news cycle buzzing. Pivotal international events continued to shape global dynamics, while crucial national updates influenced the domestic landscape. Beyond serious affairs, the vibrant worlds of entertainment, sports, and business provided fresh headlines. This diverse array of breaking news truly reflects our fast-paced, interconnected world, ensuring something new is constantly making waves across all spheres of life, underscoring a continuous flow of significant events.
World News- Over 90 Palestinians Killed Seeking Aid in Gaza
More than 90 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army while attempting to collect food aid in Gaza on Sunday, according to Gaza's civil defense agency. The majority of deaths occurred as aid trucks arrived in the north, with others reported near Rafah and Khan Yunis. The UN World Food Programme also reported gunfire on its convoy. Israel's military disputed the casualty count, claiming soldiers fired warning shots due to perceived threats. This incident highlights the ongoing danger faced by civilians seeking essentials amidst chronic shortages, with nearly 800 aid-seekers reportedly killed since late May.
National News- 19 Years Later: Mumbai Blasts Convicts Freed
The Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, nearly two decades after the deadly attacks. In a significant ruling on Monday, July 21, 2025, the court stated the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove its case. The judgment quashes the convictions of those previously sentenced to death and life imprisonment by a special court in 2015. This decision underscores the judiciary's scrutiny of evidence, leading to the immediate release of the accused unless implicated in other cases, providing a new chapter in a long-standing legal battle.
Entertainment News- HR Exec in Coldplay Scandal Linked to Elite Boston Brahmin Family
Kristin Cabot, an HR executive recently embroiled in a "kiss cam" cheating scandal at a Coldplay concert, belongs to a prominent "Boston Brahmin" family. Cabot, married to Andrew Cabot, a wealthy heir to Privateer Rum, was seen with her boss, Andy Byron, both married. Her family, one of Boston's oldest and wealthiest, built their fortune centuries ago in the soot trade, famously described by the saying, "the Cabots speak only to God." The public affair brings a stark contrast to her elite, private background. Cabot is currently on leave from her job.
Sports News: Injuries Batter India's England Tour Preparations; Nitish Reddy Likely Out
India's cricket team faces significant injury concerns ahead of their crucial fourth Test against England in Manchester. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to be ruled out due to a suspected knee injury, a major blow to the team's balance. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep are also being monitored for injuries, leading to Anshul Kamboj's call-up as cover. Rishabh Pant's finger injury recovery is crucial, with Dhruv Jurel on standby. These setbacks are forcing the team to rethink combinations and strategy for the remainder of the series.
Business News: Reliance Q1 Profit Beats Estimates, Shares Dip Post-Results
Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26,994 crore for Q1, a significant 78% year-on-year rise that exceeded market expectations. This surge was primarily driven by a one-time gain from its stake sale in Asian Paints. Despite the strong earnings beat, RIL shares saw a 2.4% dip. While the Oil-to-Chemicals segment faced some headwinds, Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms showed robust growth. Analysts largely maintain a positive outlook on RIL's future performance.