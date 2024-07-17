BJP Set To Win Uttar Pradesh Elections Again In 2027, 'Keshav Prasad Maurya Predicts'

After sharing a post that the BJP organization is stronger than the government which prompted comments by Opposition leaders, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that BJP is strong at both state and national levels and is going to be victorious in the assembly polls in 2027 as it was in 2017.

“SP Bahadur Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, BJP has a strong organization and government both at national level and state level, SP’s PDA is a fraud. The return of SP’s hooliganism in UP is impossible, BJP will repeat 2017 in the 2027 assembly elections,” said Maurya in a post on X on Wednesday.

Ahead of this, Maurya post has caused a flutter in political circles. In a post on X, the office of the Deputy CM quoted Maurya as saying, “The organization is bigger than the government, the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organization, the workers are the pride.”

The post followed a meeting of the UP-Deputy CM with BJP party President JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday. Nadda also held a separate meeting with the Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Bhupender Chaudhary. Maurya is currently serving his second term as the Deputy CM of the state. In 2017 he was the state BJP president when the BJP formed the majority government under CM Yogi Adityanath with 312 seats in the Assembly.

In the 2022 elections, Maurya lost the Assembly election but continued in his position as Deputy CM along with Brijesh Pathak, he was later elected to the Legislative Council. Meanwhile, the post made the opposition speculate that this is a sign of dissent in the BJP. Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP’s fight for power meant it wasn’t thinking about the public.

“In the heat of the BJP’s fight for power, governance and administration in UP have been put on the back burner. The work of sabotage politics that the BJP used to do in other parties is now being done inside its party. That is why the BJP is sinking into a quagmire of internal conflicts. No one in the BJP thinks about the public,” Yadav posted on X. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the same thing had happened when Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of UP and only time will tell if there is another Kalyan Singh in the making or not.

“I have an experience of 44 years in UP… The same thing is happening now when Kalyan Singh was removed by the BJP and only time will tell if there is another Kalyan Singh or if Kalyan Singh can overpower. We will have to wait and see why all this is happening. But one thing is sure: the honest BJP workers are really sad inside,” he said.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI