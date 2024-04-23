Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Moday said that Prime Minster Narendra Modi was the new Putin in the making. In a campaign rally in Amravati on Aprill 22. The NCP leader allegedly asserted that while the past prime ministers had strived to shape a new India, PM Modi’s tenure as the prime minister has been marked by relentless criticism without evident achievements to show for the last ten years.

Addressing the rally in support of a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, the NCP leader pressed on the enduring contributions of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the nation, asserting that Nehru’s legacy remains unparalleled and should not be subjected to criticism.

Highlighting his vast experience spanning multiple prime ministerships, Pawar underlined the visionary efforts of past leaders such as Indira Gandhi, R.ajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh in their pursuit to transform India positively.

“Former prime ministers worked tirelessly to shape a new India, unlike the incumbent PM who predominantly focuses on criticism,” stated Sharad Pawar.

In his speech, Pawar, further, expressed concern over certain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders openly discussing the possibility of amending the Constitution, cautioning the public against the encroachment of autocracy in India. He further criticized PM Modi for allegedly instilling fear among the populace and drawing comparisons to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership style.

He further criticized PM Modi for allegedly neglecting to highlight his government’s achievements over the past decade while continually targeting his predecessors.

“I had appealed for a certain candidate in the last elections, but it’s time to correct that mistake,” remarked the NCP leader during the rally.

Reflecting on the previous elections, he also expressed regret for supporting Navneet Rana in 2019, admitting his mistake and urging voters to rectify it in the upcoming polls.

He commended the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray for upholding national interests and collaborating closely with the Congress and NCP within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

The Amravati Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a heated electoral contest, with BJP fielding Navneet Rana, the incumbent MP who won the 2019 polls as an Independent candidate, against Balwant Wankhede of the Congress, representing the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi.