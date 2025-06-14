Adani Cement And CREDAI To Elevate Sustainable Urban Construction

Adani Cement and CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) have entered an exclusive preferred partnership to advance sustainable and high-quality construction in India. The signing took place in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, during the CREDAI Governing Council Meeting held in Panjim, attended by industry body office bearers and leading developers from across the country.

This strategic alliance brings together Adani Cement and the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, aiming to benefit both organisations and the broader construction industry. Under this collaboration, Adani Cement will leverage CREDAI’s nationwide network of 13,000+ developers to strengthen its B2B outreach, while CREDAI members benefit from Adani Cement’s industry-leading solutions.

Mr Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, stated: “Our exclusive partnership with CREDAI is a testament to Adani Cement’s commitment to nation-building through sustainable and innovative construction. By joining hands with CREDAI, we aim to accelerate the adoption of world-class cement products and green concrete solutions in India’s real estate sector. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a greener, smarter urban future – one where Adani Cement’s technical expertise and CREDAI’s on-ground experience come together to create stronger, safer, and more sustainable structures. We are excited to work closely with CREDAI members and support them with the best of our materials and R&D capabilities, ultimately delivering superior value to homeowners and contributing to India’s growth story.”

In practice, the industry body members will have the advantage of enhancing their project quality in various parameters, including:

· Availability of Adani Cement’s Innovative Concrete Solutions: Availability of Adani’s diverse Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) and advanced concrete solutions customised to varied requirements – from standard grades to specialised mixes. Notably, this includes Adani Cement’s green RMX range like ECOMaxX ultra high-performance concrete (UHPC), which offers the industry’s broadest range of green concrete with 30–100% lower embodied carbon content compared to conventional concrete. Self-compacting concrete (SCC), Jetsetcrete – high-strength concrete (HSC) and Coolcrete – thermally controlled concrete (TCC) are also included in the range. Such eco-friendly concrete options allow developers to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of their projects without compromising on strength or performance. Adani RMX will soon announce Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for all their concrete grades via lifecycle assessment (LCA) carried out recently. Support and ease of availability for Adani’s RMX is rapidly growing with its increasing footprint through 101+ plants across the nation.

· Specialist & Premium Cement Products: Benefit from Adani Cement’s wide range of specialist and premium cement brands, such as the flagship Ambuja Plus and ACC Concrete Plus, known for superior strength and durability. These high-performance products will help developers achieve greater structural quality and durability in their projects. It is noteworthy that around 30% of Adani Cement’s total trade sales come from its premium products.

· GRIHA-certified Green Products: Ambuja’s range of innovative and blended cement products such as Ambuja Cement, Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Compocem, and Ambuja Kawach and ACC’s Suraksha, Concrete Plus, Gold, F2R, and HPC, are listed in GRIHA’s (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) green product catalogue. GRIHA is a national green rating system developed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

· Advanced Additives & R&D Support: A broad array of advanced additives and admixtures developed through Adani Cement’s deep technical R&D capabilities will now be available for all CREDAI members. This includes proprietary innovations such as Alccofine – a micro fine mineral additive that enhances concrete strength and durability – among other cutting-edge products. Backed by Adani Cement’s state-of-the-art cement and concrete research facilities, these additives enable customised high-performance concrete solutions for complex construction challenges.

· Technical Services: Adani Cement’s technical services team – part of its Adani Certified Technology (ACT) initiative – will closely engage with CREDAI developers to provide material consultancy, quality assurance, and on-site support. Knowledge Sharing initiatives including Concrete Talks on innovative materials and techniques will help further build the capabilities of CREDAI’s member engineers and construction professionals. By combining Adani Cement’s material expertise with CREDAI’s execution capabilities, the partnership is expected to raise the bar for construction quality, safety, and sustainability in upcoming projects.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time when India’s cement consumption patterns are undergoing a significant shift. Traditionally, individual home builders (IHBs) in the retail segment constituted the largest share of cement usage, accounting for roughly 60% of demand. However, rapid urbanisation and infrastructural growth have fuelled a surge in B2B demand – large real estate developments and public infrastructure projects are now driving cement consumption at an unprecedented pace. Government-led construction of highways, metro systems, and smart cities, alongside private sector high-rise developments, is contributing to the ‘non-trade’ segment’s momentum, gradually balancing the once IHB-dominated market.

In particular, the rise of high-rise and skyscraper construction is reshaping urban skylines and construction requirements. With India’s urban population projected to exceed 600 million by 2030, vertical development through tall buildings is becoming essential to meet the demand for urban space. These projects require specialised cement formulations and technical know-how to ensure safety and longevity at greater heights. Adani Cement’s deep knowledge and technical expertise in high-strength concrete and new-age building materials positions it as an ideal partner to support such ambitious vertical developments. From supplying concrete optimised for pumping to great heights, to advising on mix designs for faster setting and higher load-bearing capacity, Adani Cement’s experience will help CREDAI developers confidently undertake taller and more complex projects.

CREDAI’s leadership echoed similar optimism, noting that the partnership will empower its member developers with assured supply and advanced know-how from one of India’s top cement producers. With Adani Cement now contributing nearly 30% of the cement used in India’s housing and infrastructure projects, the tie-up ensures that CREDAI builders can directly tap into this robust supply chain and expertise. Both Adani Cement and the industry body expressed confidence that this synergy will propel quality standards, encourage sustainable practices, and expedite project completion times across the real estate industry.