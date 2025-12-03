LIVE TV
Adani Foundation's Arthik Azadi Films Celebrate Women's Quiet Victories

Adani: Adani Foundation's new Arthik Azadi film series turns everyday moments into powerful symbols of freedom, capturing the quiet courage behind each choice a woman makes. It reveals how financial independence reshapes her life, her home and the horizon she once only dreamed of.

December 3, 2025 18:15:41 IST

Across India, women are discovering this profound truth in the smallest corners of their everyday lives. The freedom to buy, with their own money, a plate they love. The joy of picking, with their own money, a saree that mirrors who they are. The simple privilege of choosing, with their own money, an auto over the often-used bus claiming the comfort and direction they deserve. These are not transactions; they are declarations. Quiet victories that say: I decide.

The Adani Group’s Corporate Brand Custodian (CBC) Digital team has captured this deeply emotional journey through the Arthik Azadi film series, created for the Adani Foundation, the social and development arm of the Adani Group. 


Each film is rooted in an insight that resonates across generations: “Zindagi ko khud ke hisaab se jeene ki azadi milti hai, jab mahilayein arthik roop se azad ho jaati hain .” When women are financially independent, they are free to live life on their own terms.
 
For 29 years, the Adani Foundation has worked to make this freedom possible. Through education, health, sustainable livelihoods, climate action and community development, it has empowered more than two million women across 7,000+ villages in 22 states, touching 9.6 million lives. The belief is simple and unwavering: when women earn, families rise, communities strengthen and futures transform. 
 
The Plate, the Saree, the Auto- three everyday choices, each carrying extraordinary emotional weight.

A woman who says, “I choose what I like.”
Another who asserts, “My choices matter.”
And one who smiles as she steps into an autorickshaw, knowing, “I decide my own direction.”
 
Arthik Azadi celebrates these moments of self-belief—moments that often go unnoticed yet shape the backbone of India’s socio-economic progress. The films spark conversations not just about financial empowerment, but about what it truly means for a woman to feel seen, heard and free. 

Because when a woman earns, she doesn’t just change her own life. She shifts what the future can look like for everyone around her.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 6:13 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adani, adani foundation, Adani Foundation Arthik Azadi Films, Arthik Azadi film series, Arthik Azadi Films

QUICK LINKS